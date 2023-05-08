tcns share price: TCNS Clothing shares tumble 19% as Aditya Birla Fashion acquires majority stake





Shares of TCNS Clothing tumbled more than 19% to Rs 418 in Monday's trading after Aditya Birla Fashion (ABFRL) announced it had reached definitive agreements to acquire a 51% stake in TCNS Clothing, owner of the publicly listed womenswear retailer which has brands such as W, Elleven and Aurelia, for Rs 1650 crore. As part of the transaction, ABFRL will make a conditional open offer to acquire up to 29% of the capital at Rs 503 per share from the public shareholders and acquire the balance of the capital from the founding promoters to achieve an aggregate stake of 51% in TCNS. After the agreement, TCNS will be merged with ABFRL under the merger program where public shareholders of TCNS will receive 11 shares of ABFRL for every six shares they hold in TCNS. "With the current price of ABFRL & TCNS & the exchange ratio for the merger at 1.83, it will be beneficial for public shareholders of TCNS to deposit shares in the open offer at Rs 503 compared to the exchange of shares in the merger process as the merger spread is trading at a discount of -22% taking into account the open offer price of Rs 503," brokerage firm Emkay said. "The equilibrium price for public shareholders of TCNS in which it would become agnostic to offer shares in the open offer or to acquire ABFRL shares according to the exchange ratio in the merger process is Rs 285, which is 33% higher than the CMP (214) (this can serve as a ceiling for the ABFRL share price until the end of the tender)," Emkay added.

As of 10:11 a.m., TCNS shares were trading down 18.8% to Rs 422.5 on BSE. Over the past year, the stock has also lost 47%. Meanwhile, shares of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail were trading up 3% at Rs 220.3. Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail (ABFRL) will raise between Rs 700 and 800 crore to help finance the acquisition of TCNS Clothing, a senior company official has said. we will have to raise… The remaining Rs 800 crore will be funded by internal charges," ABFRL Managing Director Ashish Dikshit told ET. "Our balance sheet is strong enough to increase that." With this acquisition, ABFRL's ethnic clothing portfolio is expected to grow to Rs 5,000 crore over the next three years. TCNS achieved sales of Rs 896 crore in FY22 from 650 exclusive outlets and 2,300 large format stores. (Disclaimer: The recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)

