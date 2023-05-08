What should I wear for my graduation?

I’m looking for something to wear for my graduation. There is no dress code, which left me in a sea of ​​confusion. Does that mean something is wrong? Or should I invest in something that I can wear on other occasions in the future? Molly, Washington, D.C.

The official graduation uniform, cap and gown, has its origins in medieval universities, which were designed (see what I did there?) to educate clerics. Focus on men. These religious leaders in training adapted and adopted the robes and hats of the jobs they were destined for, in part to distinguish themselves from the non-students around them. (Plus, those old places of higher learning were cold.)

As schools evolved, dress became more ceremonial and non-gendered, until it was relegated to ultimate ceremonial, although dresses are still used to denote identity in different ways, with colors and lengths symbolizing different degrees and areas of concentration.

However, the fact that everyone always has to wear the same thing on top means that what you wear underneath becomes particularly important. It’s how you can express yourself, and since these clothes are usually hidden, no rules generally apply. It’s great, you can wear whatever you want! and intimidating. It’s a moment that for most of us is cherished in posterity, both in memories and in images, so the choice you make can follow you for the rest of your life.

No pressure!

The question is, do you want to showcase the person you are now or the person you are going to be? Who do you want people to see when you take disabled the dress?