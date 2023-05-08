Fashion
What should I wear for my graduation?
I’m looking for something to wear for my graduation. There is no dress code, which left me in a sea of confusion. Does that mean something is wrong? Or should I invest in something that I can wear on other occasions in the future? Molly, Washington, D.C.
The official graduation uniform, cap and gown, has its origins in medieval universities, which were designed (see what I did there?) to educate clerics. Focus on men. These religious leaders in training adapted and adopted the robes and hats of the jobs they were destined for, in part to distinguish themselves from the non-students around them. (Plus, those old places of higher learning were cold.)
As schools evolved, dress became more ceremonial and non-gendered, until it was relegated to ultimate ceremonial, although dresses are still used to denote identity in different ways, with colors and lengths symbolizing different degrees and areas of concentration.
However, the fact that everyone always has to wear the same thing on top means that what you wear underneath becomes particularly important. It’s how you can express yourself, and since these clothes are usually hidden, no rules generally apply. It’s great, you can wear whatever you want! and intimidating. It’s a moment that for most of us is cherished in posterity, both in memories and in images, so the choice you make can follow you for the rest of your life.
No pressure!
The question is, do you want to showcase the person you are now or the person you are going to be? Who do you want people to see when you take disabled the dress?
That this is an increasingly complicated question is confirmed by the current source of all wisdom, TikTok. Search for a graduation gown and the results that appear show a variety of ideas, including costumes, classic white gowns (another graduation tradition that began over a century ago and was adopted to symbolize the passage of women from childhood to adulthood, the innocence of youth, etc. on) and more.
This alone can be a reason to avoid a white dress. After all, graduation is a time for you to celebrate your achievement in simply reaching that finish line and the family that helped you get to this point. And what you wear under your dress is one way to do that.
Sites like RedBubble may be full of graduation jokes, but resisting the temptation to go that route is probably wise. (Having to explain decades later why you thought you were wearing a dress that announced my graduation! Can I go back to bed now? That was a good idea maybe more trouble than it’s worth.) And everything choosing a look for your next step can be a smart investment, it should be a time when you pause to enjoy the moment you are in.
All that to say, it’s a day to wear something you love, that makes you happy and makes you feel like you are, and that’s comfortable to sit on, stand on, and jump on. Maybe it’s a little black dress. Maybe it’s short. Maybe it’s long. Maybe it’s floral. Maybe it’s just cool pants and a striped t-shirt.
Remember: whatever you decide is destined to become the equivalent of a time capsule in wearable form.

