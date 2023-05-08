Summer Fashion Essentials: Style Tips to Stay Cool and Chic This Hot Season | fashion trends





ByZarafshan Shirazdelhi

Summer fashion is all about feeling comfortable, expressing your personal style and enjoying the vibrant, carefree vibe of the season, so mix and match different pieces, experiment with colors and prints and, most importantly, , wear what makes you confident and happy. The season is also about embracing light, comfortable and airy clothing that captures the vibrant and laid-back spirit of summer, so don’t sweat it as we’ve sorted you with some popular trends and summer fashion tips. Summer fashion essentials: styling tips to stay cool and chic this hot season (Photo by Julia Kicova on Unsplash) In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Sukanya Bhataacharya, founder of Prathaa, shared, Summer is a time to enjoy the sun, beaches, travel, and outdoor activities in style. However, rising temperatures and humidity can sometimes make it difficult to stay cool and chic. She suggested a few simple tips to help you stay comfortable and stylish during the summer: Choose light-colored, breathable fabrics – Opt for fabrics like hand-woven cotton that are lightweight, breathable and moisture-wicking. Stick to lighter colors as they reflect sunlight, keeping you cool.

Especially for women who prefer to wear ethnic in the summer, the choice of craft fabric is ideal. These handcrafted fabrics showcase the skill of Indian weavers and artisans, who have been creating exquisite fabrics for generations.

The fabrics are made using traditional techniques such as hand weaving, block printing and embroidery making them unique and one of a kind.

The perfect fabrics for summer are made from natural fibers that are breathable and lightweight. They are available in a range of vibrant colors and prints that represent India’s rich culture and heritage. Be it a cotton saree, blouse, tunic or dress, the fabrics are sure to add a touch of elegance and sophistication to your summer wardrobe. Ankita Dwivedi Mishra, founder of LQ Milano, revealed that I think summers are the best time to explore fashion, especially kidswear. There’s so much you can do with prints and patterns. As this is seasonal clothing, we do our best to get the most exciting colors and prints on the market. Along with summer essentials, you can also explore different fabrics that are skin-friendly, easy-care and lightweight so kids can move around easily. She added: “Sustainability is another important factor that can be explored with summer fashion. Organic fabrics are subtle, soothing and elegant. Exactly what we need for the summers. When I think of summer kids’ fashion, I only think of soft cottons in bright colors and simple designs with quirky prints.

