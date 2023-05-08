Lakewood Ranch Fashion Show to Support Teens Coming Out of Foster Care





Country Clubs Melissa Howard knows firsthand the impact daily blessings can have on a child in foster care. Howard adopted his sons, Jayden, 14, and Cameron, 15, three and a half years ago. She met them through Everyday Blessings, a non-profit organization focused on caring for children and young adults in the foster care system. By volunteering for the nonprofit, she has seen how it helps kids like her sons feel supported and cared for at her campus in Lithia, Florida. Howard, along with Lakewood Ranchs Marina Wolf-Schmidt, are hosting a fashion show May 19 in support of the Everyday Blessings Springboard program, which provides housing for 18-22 year olds through the extended foster care program. The Springboard program rents fully furnished one-bedroom units from them at an affordable price in Sarasota. Individuals also receive life skills training, tutoring, mentoring and therapeutic services. There’s a huge shortage of foster homes for teens and 18- to 22-year-olds, Howard said. Once you’ve been in a group home for years, if you talk to the kids, they don’t want to be watched. They don’t want to live in a group home, they want to be a bit independent. This bridges the gap where they will still have weekly contact with someone, but they will live independently. The fashion show, which will feature apparel from Monkees of Lakewood Ranch, will give Howard, Wolf-Schmidt and Richard Stroud, CEO and Executive Director of Everyday Blessings, the opportunity to not only financially support the nonprofit profit, but also to publicize its mission. . It’s a real blessing, said Stroud. Many (young adults) come from difficult regions. This is why we strive to place them in a pleasant and safe place. It is an absolute must for these children, that they feel safe. They have often not felt safe in the past. We cannot do any of our other programs or any other help to these children until they have a roof over their heads. Stroud said proceeds from the fashion show will allow the Springboard program to fund the search for additional housing as well as the purchase of furniture and home items. Wolf-Schmidt, the former owner of Kiddie Academy of Lakewood Ranch, said that as a business owner, she has always wanted to support local businesses and nonprofits as her way of giving back to the community. community. She said she understands the challenges a small local business can have, which is why she looks forward to supporting Monkees of Lakewood Ranch. I feel so blessed in my life in so many ways, she said. I know how difficult it is in good times and bad. It’s my time to give back now. Who knows, maybe it will be (a fashion show) that we do every year.

