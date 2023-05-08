Mobile Baseball claims its first SSAC title after a dominating performance over rival William Carey; Head coach Jon Seymour earns 100th career victory





HATTIESBURG, Miss – For the first time in program history, the University Mobile Baseball team, led by Head Coach Jon Seymour , won the SSAC baseball championship on Sunday night, May 7, beating conference rival William Carey on the Crusaders’ home field in convincing fashion, 22-10. Additionally, Mobile’s championship victory is Seymour’s 100th career victory at the helm of the UM Baseball program. The championship win for Mobile earns the Rams an automatic bid for the opening round of NAIA Baseball for the first time since the 2018 campaign, with this season’s opening round scheduled for May 15-18 at 10 different host locations. Across the country. The official NAIA Baseball draft show scheduled for Thursday, May 11. Game Recap – Mobile Wins First SSAC Trophy After starting Sunday with an afternoon semifinal win for Mobile over Faulkner University, William Carey followed that up with his own semifinal win, beating Loyola University (La.) in the process. Sunday night’s championship game began about 45 minutes after William Carey’s game against Loyola, with Mobile looking set to take on their conference rivals. The Crusaders came in first in this year’s SSAC Baseball Tournament, winning the regular season title and sweeping Mobile in three regular season games. However, the third-seeded Rams prevailed in the game that mattered the most, beating William Carey via NAIA run rule in seven innings. Mobile’s bats caught fire early in the second inning Sunday night, throughout the game. William Carey managed to open the scoring with a four-run first inning, but Mobile’s left fielder Trevor Wells threw a grand slam in the second to start Mobile’s scoring streak where the Rams eventually had six runs in the lone inning. Mobile then added one more run in the top of the third before scoring a massive nine-run fourth inning to get back on the Crusaders, 16-6. In the top of the fifth, Mobile added two more runs as William Carey continued to burn their bullpen. An inning later, the Rams scored four more runs to lead by 14 total runs behind. Late in the sixth, William Carey’s offense scraped two more runs to attempt a monumental comeback, but the Rams’ big lead proved too big in the end. The head coach Jon Seymour began to empty their bench in the seventh inning, which turned out to be the final inning, as Mobile closed things out in the bottom half of the inning. Mobile’s Awesome Box Score In Sunday night’s dominating victory, Mobile had 17 hits and added 12 bases on walks, while combining with William Carey to score the most runs scored in an SSAC Championship game in history. Eight of Mobile’s nine batters in the starting lineup recorded at least one RBI, with all nine reaching base in the win. William Carey’s pitching staff failed to record a 1-2-3 inning in the game. Senior Trevor Andrew highlighted Mobile’s offensive performance, entering the record books as the program’s new record holder for single-season home runs. Andrews hit his 17th homer of the season in the title game for the new record after tying the record in the final series of the regular season. He went 2-for-4 with four RBIs, two walks and four runs scored in the championship game. Other notable performances: heart rate Tucker Musgrove : 2 for 4, 4 RBI, K, 2 BB

LF Trevor Wells : 1 for 5, Grand Slam (12), 4 RBIs, 2 R

DH Samuel Plash : 3-for-5, HR (6), 2B, 3 RBI, R

1B J.T. Lastorka : 2 for 4, HR (3), RBI, 3 R

: 2 for 4, HR (3), RBI, 3 R VS Trey Watson : 3-for-4, 2 RBI, BB On the mound for Mobile, five pitchers combined to give up 10 runs on 15 hits against the Crusaders, with the victory belonging to Jacob Davis . Davis pitched 3 1/3 innings from the bullpen, allowing just two earned runs and striking out eight batters. Trevor Wells sealed the championship game for Mobile on Sunday night, finishing the game 1 1/3 innings scoreless. On the way to the NAIA National Tournament With Mobile continuing into the 2023 season with the conference championship trophy by their side, the Rams will await the NAIA draft show next Thursday to see who Mobile will face in the first round. Tee location and times will be announced on the selection show at 4:00 p.m. CT. Mobile enters this year’s national tournament with an overall record of 35-13. University of Mobile William Carey University Baseball Southern States Athletic Conference Game Results

