Deepika Padukone’s denim-on-denim oversized airport look is a staple for every lazy-but-stylish girl’s wardrobe | fashion trends





Actor Deepika Padukone returned to Mumbai last night. Paparazzi clicked on Deepika outside the airport and shared photos and videos on social media. The star chose a comfortable and fashionable look for her jet-set look with a denim-on-denim outfit. The star ticked all the comfort fashion boxes with her ensemble, which is also a staple in every lazy-but-stylish girl’s wardrobe. Keep scrolling to check out Deepika’s pics. Deepika Padukone wears an oversized denim-on-denim outfit for an airport look. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone’s airport look A paparazzi page shared a video of Deepika Padukone arriving in the bay with the caption, “Deepika Padukone granted a young fan’s wish to click a selfie with her on her return to Mumbai.” The clip shows Deepika exiting the Mumbai airport wearing a baggy denim-on-denim ensemble. Then, a small child approaches Deepika for a selfie as she gets into her car. She clicks pictures with the boy and then leaves. Deepika’s video garnered love from her fans, who called her “humble” and “kind.” Watch the video below. Deepika Padukone rocks a denim-on-denim fit at the airport. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla) Coming in Deepika’s airport fit, it features a denim jacket, denim jeans and a classic white t-shirt. While the oversized jacket has a collared neckline, long folded sleeves, dropped shoulders, patch pockets and an open front, the jeans feature a loose silhouette and high waisted ankles. She completed the ensemble with an oversized white crew neck t-shirt. Deepika styled the ensemble with matching blue and white sneakers, statement rings, sleek bracelets, a metal strap watch, black-tinted shades and a Louis Vuitton saddle bag. In the end, Deepika chose a pulled back ponytail, bare lips, dewy skin, a rosy tint to her cheeks and darkened brows for the glamorous choices. Deepika’s outfit is perfect for all lazy girls who like to look stylish with minimal effort. You’ll need your trusty denim jacket, baggy jeans and a white t-shirt to pull off her look. A messy bun or open locks, minimal makeup and gold jewelry will add the finishing touch.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/lifestyle/fashion/deepika-padukone-oversized-denim-on-denim-airport-look-is-a-must-have-for-every-lazy-yet-stylish-girls-wardrobe-101683531880384.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos