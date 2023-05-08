Queen Camilla wears royal blue tunic dress to coronation concert – WWD





Queen Camilla attended King Charles III’s coronation concert on Sunday in Windsor, England. The couple were crowned a day earlier in a ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London. During the concert, Camilla donned a royal blue zippered tunic. The Queen accessorized with gold jewelry, which included bracelets, earrings and a necklace. Queen Camilla and King Charles III during the Coronation Concert on May 7 in Windsor, England. Getty Images Camilla wore her blonde hair in a feathered bob, a style she’s been associated with since the 1970s. King Charles III matched his queen, wearing a navy suit with a patterned tie and pocket square. The couple enjoyed performances by Lionel Richie, Nicole Scherzinger and Andrea Bocelli as the Royal Box watched. They waved to the crowd alongside other members of the Royal Family, including Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales. Seated behind Charles and Camilla were the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak, and his wife, Akshata Murthy. Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince George of Wales, Prince William, King Charles III and Queen Camilla during the Coronation Concert on May 7 in Windsor, England. Getty Images Queen Camilla married King Charles III in a civil ceremony at Windsor’s Guildhall in 2005. They were joined by around 800 guests at a prayer and dedication service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. Camilla, formerly known as the Duchess of Cornwall, was previously married to Brigadier Andrew Parker Bowles, whom she divorced in 1995. The couple had two children, Thomas Henry and Laura Rose. The Coronation Concert, broadcast live from Windsor Castle by the BBC and BBC Studios, followed the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. The list of performers included Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli, Sir Bryn Terfel, Take That and Freya Ridings. The show featured a performance by the Coronation Choir, a group that has recruited members from choirs across the UK, including refugee choirs, NHS choirs, LGBTQ choirs and deaf choirs.

