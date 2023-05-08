Fashion for Kate Middleton’s coronation concert contained hidden symbolism

Kate Middleton’s striking fashion choice at the King Charles and Queen Camilla coronation concert on Sunday contained touching symbols of patriotism and good luck, according to a fashion expert.

Kate appeared alongside Prince William and the couple’s eldest children Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 8, at the concert which saw top performers such as Lionel Richie, Take That and Katy Perry step onto a specially erected stage in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Kate entered the royal box wearing a bright red, well-tailored trouser suit, made by the designers of her wedding dress at British fashion house Alexander McQueen. The costume was first worn in January for the launch of her early childhood development campaign, Shaping Us.

The Princess of Wales pictured wearing an Alexander McQueen trouser suit with Van Cleef & Arpels jewelery for the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle on May 7, 2023.

Leon Neal/Getty Images



McQueen was entrusted with many of the Princess’ most high-profile occasion looks, including the embroidered white dress worn at the coronation service at Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

For the gig, Kate struck a modern chord, not only with her choice of trouser suit, but also with her style, according to renowned stylist and royal fashion expert, Miranda Holder.

“Kate simply shone at the concert tonight wearing her stunning scarlet Alexander McQueen costume again, remaining true to her loyalty to what has become her favorite design house,” Holder said. Newsweek.

“She wore her hair in a new style, falling over her shoulders in glamorous curls making the princess appear fuller and younger for the second time this weekend.”

The choice to re-wear an outfit already in her wardrobe and not a new order for such a high-profile event could, according to Holder, be a symbolic acknowledgment by the princess of the “cost-conscious” theme that runs through the coronation celebrations.

“The second outing for this immaculate confection continues the cost-conscious undertone of the weekend,” she said, “reflecting King Charles’ more modern monarchy, with crown jewels, crowns and tiaras replaced by botanically inspired cloth headpieces and a lean congregation of around 2,000 as opposed to the roughly 8,000 who frequented his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.”

The Princess of Wales pictured wearing her red Alexander McQueen pantsuit at the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle (L) on May 7, 2023. And the Princess pictured with, Prince William, wearing the suit to launch his ‘Shaping Us’ campaign in London, on January 30, 2023.

Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images/Eddie Mulholland – WPA Pool/Getty Images



It wasn’t just the decision to wear an outfit again that was a symbolic gesture in Kate’s coronation concert fashion, with the princess’ choice of jewelry and color also having a hidden meaning.

“The princess wore a stunning gold and mother-of-pearl Van Cleef & Arpels necklace, also re-worn, in the shape of several four-leaf clovers,” Holder explained. “Undoubtedly a sweet message wishing the newly crowned King well with his reign. The couple are well-documented to have a close bond and Kate, as a very devoted daughter-in-law and mother to Charles’ grandchildren, would support undoubtedly the king in every possible way.”

The four-leaf clover is a traditional symbol of good luck and was also a feature of Queen Elizabeth’s coronation, with her dressmaker, Sir Norman Hartnell stitching a hidden clover into her coronation robe in a position where she would naturally rest her hand to good luck.

Besides that, Kate’s look also hit a patriotic theme when seen with her kids.

“Kate sat next to an excited Prince George in a blue suit and Princess Charlotte in a cute white Peter Pan collar dress,” Holder said. “Family [were] displaying their now familiar united front of coordinated colours, this time in patriotic red white and blue. What could be more appropriate?!”

Kate Middleton pictured at the coronation concert with Princess Charlotte and Prince George on May 7, 2023.

Leon Neal/Getty Images



Princess Charlotte’s dress was designed by another of Kate’s favorite fashion brands, Self-Portrait, which the royal wore to a pre-coronation party at Buckingham Palace where she was pictured alongside the first lady Jill Biden and Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska.

Charlotte’s Self-Portrait dress was made with layers of pleated chiffon and is on sale for $305.

The little princess wearing a brand loved by her mother for the concert follows a similar event that took place for the coronation itself.

For the occasion at Westminster Abbey, Charlotte was dressed in a matching white embroidered design with a crystal headdress like her mother from Alexander McQueen.

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek’s London-based royal journalist. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek’s The Royal’s Facebook page.

Do you have a question about King Charles III, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry or their family that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer? Email [email protected] We would love to hear from you.