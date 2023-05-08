I’m a teenager and I keep judging other people on how they dress.

Dear Amy: I am a 16 year old girl.

School is OK (I’m in second grade), but one thing I notice is the fact that I’m really judgmental. I tend to have bad thoughts and be judgmental about others.

For example, if I see a girl wearing revealing clothes, I’ll call her a “bitch or whore” in my head. Or if I see a boy wearing pajamas or flip flops or crocs to school, I’ll think of him as lazy and sloppy.

I also have relatively high standards when it comes to having boyfriends. Most of my standards relate to clothing and footwear.

Even though I’ve never been in a relationship before, I will judge the person by their looks and if they don’t meet my standards, I won’t give them a chance.

There’s this senior talking to me, but since he didn’t meet my standards, I didn’t want to be seen with him at school.

I’m one of those people who knows what they don’t want rather than what they want.

I’m trying to figure out what’s wrong with me, but I guess I’m so used to being who I am, it’s hard for me to stop.

I’ve constantly fought about being judgmental and not giving people a chance, but I feel like if I don’t change, I won’t be able to have a relationship.

What should I do?

— Judging teenager

Dear teenager: First of all, I admire your motivation to change.

Judging is a universal human trait. When you think about it, using judgment on others is an important evolutionary survival tool. If you don’t know someone personally, you should rely on your instincts and judgment to determine if you are safe in their presence.

I agree with you that the next step in your development should be to work on the hard voice in your head in order to let others in – no matter what they are wearing. When you give others a chance, you are truly giving yourself a chance to become the kind of person you want to be.

Can you change? Of course you can! Like any change, it will take time, practice and perseverance.

I need to offer a corrective observation, and I hope you will heed it.

The words you use to describe other girls (bitch and whore) are rude and sexist, while the words you use to describe boys are much less offensive.

This is an example of how misogyny has permeated our culture, and you – a smart, capable girl shouldn’t perpetuate it, even in your head.

Using more neutral language will help you behave differently.

Dear Amy: I have a dear friend whom I have known for over 40 years.

He is the most generous person I know.

She recently retired and now travels with her three dogs.

When she’s in town, she guesses she can stay with us for a week or two.

After she’s been with us, we need a whole day to disinfect the house.

I honestly can’t do that anymore – especially since one of the dogs is now accident prone. I definitely can’t handle this!

How do we tell her that her dogs can’t stay with us without ruining our friendship?

— Fear dogs

Dear Redoubtable: Bringing three dogs to someone’s house for an extended stay is a huge plus, but if those dogs are older and infirm, your friend won’t leave them behind.

It is important that you are honest about this. Understand that this will affect your friendship as she will stop visiting you.

I suggest you tell her, it’s really hard for me to say because I treasure your visits – but I can’t stand having the dogs with us. Can you help me find an alternative?

I assume your friend lives within driving distance. Maybe you should visit her or meet her for a few days at another dog-friendly place.

Dear Amy: I was disappointed with your response to Bewildered Daughter in North Carolina, who was in a relationship with her toxic birth mother, who gave her up for adoption as a baby.

You never mentioned her real parents – the people who raised her!

– Upset

Dear Upset: The author of the letter also did not mention his parents, which is why I focused only on his specific question.

(You can email Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, PO Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy Or Facebook.)

