What to Know About My Sister’s Closet Consignment Stores in Phoenix

A legal battle between three sisters upends My Sister’s Closet.

Two of the store’s namesake sisters accuse the owner of cheating them and consumers out of millions of dollars.

Jennifer Siner and Tess Loo told The Arizona Republic that their older sister used the Phoenix-based company as a personal ATM to fund a lavish lifestyle.

Owner Ann Siner has denied any wrongdoing. She described her sisters as disgruntled former employees trying to undermine the business she has run for 32 years.

Here’s what you need to know about the litigation.

What is my sister’s closet?

It’s a popular consignment store that focuses on high-end fashion and designer items. He searches for brand names and won’t take anything under $75 and over five years old. Since opening the first store in 1991, My Sister’s Closet has created two related businesses: Well Suited, a men’s fashion store, and My Sister’s Attic, a furniture store.

The stores operate under the umbrella of Eco-Chic Consignments Inc., which has 10 locations, eight in Arizona and two in Southern California. Their annual income was around $30 million, Ann said in a 2021 interview.

Is My Sister’s Closet a family business?

Yes and no. The narrative of how stores started has changed. Ann used to say that she co-founded the first store with her sister Jennifer. In recent legal documents, Ann said she started the business and then hired Jennifer as an employee. Tess joined in 2010. Neither Jennifer nor Tess currently works for the company.

Why do the sisters fight?

Money.

The two younger sisters say Ann paid them around $100,000 in annual salaries while she took home millions.

Ann said she gave her sisters shares in the company, jobs, cars and even financed the purchase of their house with loans. She said she took all the risk, signed the leases and put her name on the financial forms.

In court filings, Jennifer and Tess claimed Ann defrauded them of valuable corporate dividends owed to them as shareholders. They also claimed that Ann had used deceptive practices in offers to buy back their shares at less than their value.

How much is at stake?

Ann said her sisters are suing her for up to $6 million. In court filings, she maintained that her sisters got all the money owed to them and that an independent financial company determined the value of their shares.

But there’s more than money at stake. The younger sisters have raised questions about Ann’s business practices and claim she used the stores to extort money and goods from consignees. Ann denied the allegations.

Why should I care about a family drama?

The fight offers a rare glimpse into the loosely regulated world of second-hand retailers, where consumers have little control over the fees and value of the goods they entrust to stores to sell.

The United States has approximately 25,000 resale, consignment and nonprofit stores, with more openings every day. Analysts call the resale industry “recession-resistant.”

Are customers harmed at My Sister’s Closet?

Jennifer and Tess said the stores contract gives the company the right to do whatever it wants with the returnable items. They said Ann created a way to take $1 off each item sold without fully disclosing it.

The contract was revised in April, after the Arizona Republic questioned Ann about the previously undisclosed fee, records show.

Many consumers complain online about lost items that store managers refuse to refund.

Ann didn’t want to discuss the fees, which she called a trade secret. She maintained that items were carefully monitored and customers received refunds for any lost items. The contract, however, states that the store is not responsible for lost or damaged items.

Could my consignment items end up in a thrift store instead?

Yes. Jennifer and Tess said they helped Ann move items to the company’s thrift store in Chandler, sometimes without first being listed for sale at My Sister’s Closet.

The practice frees up valuable retail space. The nonprofit thrift store, called My Sister’s Charities, collects unsold items from other stores and slashes prices. Money from thrift store sales goes to charities supported by Ann, including the Arizona Humane Society.

Ann said the items stayed in stores for up to 90 days before being moved and she never authorized an early withdrawal. The contract does not contain any provision on how long the stores must keep the consigned goods.

Have employees complained of abuse and harassment?

Complaints from former workers dominate some employee review websites, although positive reviews do exist.

Some former employees have complained that My Sister’s Closet has a toxic work environment. Others told The Republic that Ann taunted them about their looks, their clothes, their work ethic or their intelligence.

They said they endured his abuse because they could not afford to lose their jobs.

Jennifer and Tess said Ann abused them as well. Jennifer said she quit in 2019 to attend therapy for post-traumatic stress disorder. Tess said she was fired in 2022 without explanation.

Ann said she was a tough and direct boss, but denied abusing employees. She said her two sisters left the business under the clouds and accused them both of committing crimes related to the business.

