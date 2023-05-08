AI Fashion Week contest debuts in New York – The Ticker





Medusa haircuts. Shimmering afro-futuristic capes and dresses. Monochrome tracksuits with baroque architecture motifs. These were some of the looks presented during the first Artificial Intelligence Fashion Week in New York on April 20-21. Both screenings took place at Spring Studios in SoHo, the same venue that hosts New York Fashion Week. Inside the site were 24 screens that displayed around 50 collections of AI-generated tracks. Some images depicted models strutting down a traditional catwalk, while others showed models walking on pastel colors Mediterranean villages and bright red desert landscapes reminiscent of the planet Mars. Maison Meta is the creative studio behind AI Fashion Week, a competition that invites designers to use artificial intelligence programs to create a ready-to-wear fashion show with runway images, scenes backstage and street style snapshots. Cyril Foiret, founder of Maison Meta, saw the contest as a way to bridge the gap between physical and digital creativity. He hopes the competition will provide a accessible platform designers to present and plan a fashion show without the usual costs. We really want to give the opportunity to everyone who uses these tools to become perhaps a future great fashion designer, said Foiret. in an interview with the New York Post. The creative studio received more than 400 submissions of more than 200 designers who have used text-to-image AI programs, such as Midjourney and Stable Diffusion, to generate otherworldly images of ready-to-wear collections. Not everyone who entered the contest is in the fashion world. Dmitrii Rykunov, a management consultant, read clothing construction books to get an idea of ​​how to describe the designs he wanted to generate. It’s pretty exciting, Sinead Bovell, a model, said in a meeting with NBC News. The purpose of fashion is to truly push the boundaries of design and creativity. And that’s exactly what we see when we see designs in a computer or these AI-generated images. The contest consisted of two rounds of voting. The first round was online and open to the public from April 20 to April 21. The 10 finalists who will qualify for the second round will be judged by a jury composed of industry figures like makeup mogul Pat McGrath and Vogue Japans editorial content manager Tiffany Godoy. Judges will choose three winners on May 22, and the winners will have their collections transformed into actual garments, which will be made and sold by fashion retailer Revolve. It’s not like the computer is designing and replacing jobs,” Revolve CEO Michael Mente said in an interview with Business in vogue. It is another type of creator who uses different types of technologies to create different types of results that can be physically produced. It’s a new perspective. While AI fashion may seem like a futuristic sci-fi idea, some companies are now experimenting with the technology to advertise clothing. Last month, Levis Strauss and Co. announced a partnership with digital fashion studio Lalaland.ai and a plan to create AI-generated models of every body type, age, height, and skin color to showcase their clothes. But the company received a backlash on Twitter, with some users calling this company lazy and denying non-white models opportunities. As AI continues to develop and advance, it is expected to become entangled in many niches and industries, including fashion.

