Mariah Carey looks sensational in a skimpy mini dress as she showcases an hourglass figure





Mariah Carey was one of many legendary 90s musical artists who took to the stage in Las Vegas on the weekend at Usher’s Lovers & Friends Music Festival. The singer, 54, released some of her biggest hits for a dynamite performance, starting in a large black coat which her dancers removed to reveal a little black dress. VIDEO: Mariah Carey takes the birthday leap The velvet fit accentuated her hourglass figure while drawing attention to her legs with gold lam lining at the hem. Her hair was styled with its signature bounce, complemented by gold and diamond bracelets. She shared some of the photos from her night out and wrote, “Thank you lovers and friends, enjoyed you!” and her famous fans and friends were thrilled. MORE: Mariah Carey’s adorable Easter video has fans racing to ask an important question MORE:Mariah Carey Pairs Ski Outfits With Daughter Monroe in Adorable Vacation Pics Dinah Jane enthusiastically commented, “IT’S MOTHER!!!!!!!!!!!” with a slew of flame emojis, while her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, 40, sweetly wrote, “You looked gorgeous as always!” One of his fans said, “You were awesome tonight!!! I cried when you performed ‘One Sweet Day’ with @boyziimen!” and another commented, “You absolutely nailed it!! We want a next world tour queen!” ©Getty Images Mariah was one of the headliners of Usher’s Lovers & Friends Music Festival Several other musical icons also took the stage on Saturday, May 6, including Christina Aguilera, Boyz II Men, Missy Elliott, Pitbull, Miguel, 50 Cent, Sean Paul, Flo Rida and many more. The performance came the week after her twins Moroccan and Monroe, shared with ex-husband Nick Cannon, turned 12, which she celebrated with rare photos. MORE: Mariah Carey looks amazing in a hot pink jumpsuit as she celebrates her birthday at sea MORE:Mariah Carey’s Incredible Salary for All I Want for Christmas Is You Revealed The mum-of-two proudly wrote alongside the photos, “Happy Birthday to my favorite people on the planet!!! Thank God for you everyday! “‘Our love is supernatural!!!'” she continued, then quoting the lyrics from her own 1996 hit “Always Be My Baby”: “Ooh honey, because you will ALWAYS be my babies!!! “ She followed them with photos of their elaborate birthday party, complete with neon signs, DJs and several balloons, captioning them with: “Roc & Roe 12th anniversary festivities continue,” after the party that their father also organized for them. Read more HELLO! American stories here Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to get more stories like this straight to your inbox.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hellomagazine.com/fashion/celebrity-style/492210/mariah-carey-hourglass-figure-tiny-little-black-dress-lovers-friends-festival/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos