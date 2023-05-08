This Italian fashion label is the epitome of timeless, understated luxury The Irish Times

Today, luxury clothing brands are more focused on accessories than clothes, selling ambitious dreams through lipsticks, handbags and sunglasses rather than expensive clothes. Gucci, for example, made 60% of its total revenue in the five years to 2017 in leather goods and footwear rather than clothing. And what could be more desirable, visible and bearable, a Chanel bag that goes with everything, or a jacket in a specific size?

One exception is MaxMara, the Italian family-run luxury brand founded in the 1950s that focuses on clothing, with accessories playing a no less important but more minor role in the main event. Unlike others, he’s not used to dispensing with designers, so much a hallmark of the contemporary fashion industry, but has kept former Manchester punk, former RCA graduate, designer Ian Griffiths firmly in charge as creative director for over 30 years, ensuring annual sales of over 1 billion and healthy profits of over 200 million.

Well known for its classic yet cool understated styling, its durability credentials are impeccable; the materials are natural and renewable. The camel hair used for their coats is collected as the animal naturally sheds, with the excess being used to make insulation for the padded jackets, so no down or feathers. As a long-time fan of the brand, every piece I have has stood the test of time and is worth keeping, whether it’s a gray winter coat or a pantsuit. striped navy summer dresses, and they feel as good as they look.

The story of how Griffiths entered a MaxMara contest as an RCA student and joined the company a year later and never left has often been told, and he has publicly stated that making real clothing for real people is the most rewarding and satisfying creative experience for him. . He also argued that classic clothing doesn’t have to be conservative and that the brand has been fundamentally radical since its founding, when its stated aim was to dress a working woman rather than a leisure woman.

Tabarin 675 cami palazzo jumpsuit, 245 MaxMara straw hat, 790 padded flat sandal

Black stand-up crop top 330, oversized linen jacket 969, high-waisted pants 515, wide-brimmed straw hat 355

Best-sellers over the years have been the aforementioned famous camel coat, once a symbol of male authority, revisited for women, and the fire-red Glamis coat worn by Nancy Pelosi that went viral in 2012. A coat, claims Griffiths, is a structure that literally shelters you while you are on the street, it offers protection, comfort and of course prestige.

In the current collection for summer 2023 titled The Blue Horizon, he drew inspiration from the Riviera style of the 1920s, quoting pioneering Irish furniture designer Eileen Gray who tackled the macho world of the modernist movement, and her famous villa E1027 in Roquebrune Cap Martin for reference. One of his biggest fans, he always wanted a pair of his Transat chairs, classic pieces of modernist furniture.

Camel is also strong in this collection and her Instagram posts. @ian_griffiths1 highlights what he calls his Camelandia style, and shows him designing an oversized pure camel coat, a bomber jacket with matching pants, or a cocktail dress with a Watteau back.

In this summer collection, garments in neutral tones, flared wide-leg pants with button fronts, linen suits, racerback vests and large floppy hats are as relevant today as when, according to Mary Blumes On the Côte d’Azur, men and women dressed indifferently in wide, soft trousers, striped sailor shirts, linen jackets and espadrilles. Despite the historical references, these garments are decidedly modern and sophisticated.

Double-breasted cardigan with fine stripes 630, Wide-leg pants with fine stripes 395 MaxMara, Slides in stretch raffia 850

575 linen blazer, 289 linen trousers, 205 mesh top MaxMara

Griffiths has always insisted that MaxMara is never about a season. We want to make things that last, investments for life, real clothes for real women. I like clothes that age gracefully. Each collection…if you take it apart is made up of pieces that have a life after the current season, he recently explained to WWD.

It’s a view endorsed by one of MaxMaras’ most loyal and enthusiastic Irish customers and a fan of over 20 years. Dubliner Anne Hearn, who inherited a style-assured and confident mother’s love of fashion, bought her first piece for a wedding when she was pregnant, an off-the-shoulder linen blouse with a button on the front she wore over a skirt and a flat ballet shoes.

After her son was born, she bought a little jacket and pants, and I was hooked. Gradually over the years I bought fewer pieces from other brands and came across Weekend as it suited my lifestyle, and have been buying ever since. I find it refreshing, it never disappoints and the quality is consistent year after year. It is so feminine and suitable for all ages and is never boring.

Her favorite MaxMara piece is a fitted shift dress in black wool, subtly embellished with delicate black silk and chiffon flowers. You feel like a movie star in it, she says. And it’s the right shade of black for my skin tone. Having made clothes herself, she notices the details and how artful and sophisticated updating classics can be. His latest acquisitions illustrate this: a double-breasted jacket in vanilla jersey (not ecru, not cream but with a hint of pink and perfect on a silk dress), a houndstooth silk blouse with the pleated skirt of a side, reinterpretation of a familiar style. You will always find jewelry, she sighs.

All MaxMara clothes at Brown Thomas Dublin