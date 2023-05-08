Katie Holmes Channels Her ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Days in Strappy Dress





Is that you, Joey Potter? Katie Holmes channeled her Dawson’s Creek character Joey Potter in a ’90s ensemble, featuring a long black dress with lace detailing worn over a basic white t-shirt. The 44-year-old mother-of-one was spotted having dinner with friends at New York’s celebrity hotspot Carbone on Sunday night in a WB-worthy outfit. The Teaching Mrs. Tingle kept the retro trend going with a pair of black mules, a messy bun, small gold hoop earrings and a long, delicate gold necklace. The laid-back style is something of the ultimate girl-next-door that Joey would have worn on the wildly popular teen TV show, which premiered in 1998 and ran until 2003. Holmes was caught in the rain as he made his way to the Manhattan hotspot. Josiah W / BACKGRID Katie played Joey Potter on the WB show which debuted in 1998. Courtesy of Everett Collection This isn’t the first time Katies has returned to her fashion roots, although her latest outfit won’t spark the same controversy as some of her more recent looks. Holmes caused a stir in December after teaming a strapless long navy satin dress with a pair of baggy bootcut jeans and sneakers for iHeartRadio Z100s Jingle Ball 2022. For more Page Six style… Katie’s stylist Brie Welch defended the viral look for the New York Times and explained that they wanted to create a younger feel for Jingle Ball and the atmosphere there. The former teen icon caused a stir on social media in 2022 when she paired a strapless top with jeans. Getty Images The “First Daughter” actress often brings back her 2000s style. Getty Images for Mikimoto America We decided the rich color and subtle detailing of the top’s strapless effect was stylish and would be fun when paired with jeans, Welch said. The “First Daughter” actress has yet to talk about this epic ensemble, but it’s clear her sense of style never goes out of style.

