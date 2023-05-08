Charleston Retailer Palmetto Moon Expands into Tennessee Market > Charleston Business Journal





Charleston-based Palmetto Moon chain of stores is expanding with a new location in Tennessee. Palmetto Moon, a Southern lifestyle retailer, will celebrate the grand opening at Governors Square Mall, located at 2801 Wilma Rudolph Blvd., in Clarksville, Tennessee on May 30. Palmetto Moon serves as a one-stop shop for women’s and men’s fashion, children’s apparel and gifts, homewares, footwear, accessories, college gear, beverages and more, according to a release from Palmetto Moon. To celebrate the new store, Palmetto Moon has planned a weekend to greet community members in Clarksville and beyond, the statement said. On Saturday, May 20, guests can expect to be greeted with a full lineup of festivities. Related Content: Charleston-Based Palmetto Moon Expands Into New Market With 2 Locations “We are thrilled to open our new store in Clarksville and look forward to welcoming the local community and loyal fans who cheered on our arrival,” said Amber Dube, Executive Vice President and Chief Brand Officer Palmetto Moon, in the press release. . “Palmetto Moon is known for its relentless focus on customer service and its locally-inspired shopping experience for all ages that celebrates the Southern lifestyle,” continues Dube, “Unlike mass merchandisers, the retailer selects from hand its showcase of top brands alongside emerging makers and gifts tailored to the community.” Guests will experience popular brands such as YETI, Simply Southern, Bogg Bag, Hey Dude, Southern Marsh, Chubbies, Vineyard Vines, and Local Boy Outfitters, as well as emerging brands, exclusive Palmetto Moon merchandise, and a custom University Collegiate of Tennessee. equipment and clothing, according to the statement. With an open floor plan spanning more than 7,900 square feet, customers can shop across multiple departments, according to the release. “It’s an honor to build on twenty years of incredible momentum with the opening of our Clarksville location as our eighth store in Tennessee,” Palmetto Moon CEO John Thomas said in the communicated. “We’ve come a long way from our humble beginnings as a kiosk in Charleston and are committed to preserving Palmetto Moon’s elevated shopping experience for all generations. We are so grateful to be here. After recently celebrating its expansion into Kentucky as the seventh state, Palmetto Moon continue to grow. With the addition of the new Clarksville location, Palmetto Moon now has 42 stores in the Southeast, according to the release.

Contact Jason at 864-568-7570.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://charlestonbusiness.com/news/retail/83532/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos