Las Vegas Sands Announces $100,000 Sands Cares Donation to Dress for Success in Southern Nevada

The partnership will provide funding for the nonprofit’s core services and transformation of its career center, as well as volunteer guidance and support for renovation efforts.

LA VEGAS, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) announced today that it will contribute $100,000 through Sands Cares to Dress for Success (DFS) Southern Nevada. The pledge will support the organization’s core program and its free workforce development services for unemployed and underemployed women, as well as funding the renovation of its career center and its computer lab.

Sands’ team member resource group for women and allies, EmpowHER, is consulting and will provide pro bono support for the Career Center renovation effort.

DFS Southern Nevada is the local affiliate of the world’s leading nonprofit employment resource for women. The organization empowers women in Southern Nevada to achieve economic independence by providing a support network, professional attire, and the development tools to thrive in work and life. Since its founding in 2009, DFS Southern Nevada has helped more than 13,000 women of diverse backgrounds and experiences on their path to economic independence.

“We are honored that Sands has become a key partner in our efforts to empower underserved women to plan and achieve economic independence, putting them and their families on the path to a better life,” Norma Intriago, executive director of DFS Southern Nevada, said. “This essential funding from Sands Cares will help us reach more women in Southern Nevada to let them know that they are not alone and that they have support to make lasting transformations in their lives, as well as to strengthen our career center, ensuring that we can provide these essential services for years to come. »

In March, Sands also supported DFS Southern Nevada by participating in the Your time, its power campaign, organized in conjunction with Women’s History Month. The campaign encouraged individuals to donate an hour of their pay to help underserved women access programs, services and tools that can help them advance economically. Sands team members participated by sharing messages of inspiration and advice through DFS Southern Nevada and company social media channels.

“The vital support and resources that DFS Southern Nevada provides to its clients have the potential to change lives, not just for the women served, but for their families and the community as a whole,” said Ron Reese, senior vice president of global communications and corporate affairs, who leads corporate responsibility initiatives for the company. “We have worked with DFS Southern Nevada for the past few years, but seeing the impact they are having, the critical needs of underserved women in our community, and our EmpowHER group’s interest in getting involved, we chose to increase and amplify our partnership for 2023.”

Engagement with DFS Southern Nevada supports three of Sands Cares’ core focus areas: providing resources and mentorship to support workforce development, helping those struggling to overcome challenges, and breaking down barriers systems for various groups. Additionally, the DFS Southern Nevada partnership encompasses all three Sands Cares methods of engagement: philanthropic donation to support DFS Southern Nevada programs and services, Capacity Building enhance the Career Center as a resource for DFS Southern Nevada core service delivery and volunteer support through the efforts of the EmpowHER Team Member Resource Group with the Career Center.

To learn more about Sands Cares, visit https://www.sands.com/responsibility/communities/#our-program-sands-cares.

About Sands (NYSE: LVS)

Sands is the leading developer and operator of world-class integrated resorts. Our iconic properties generate valuable leisure and business tourism and provide significant economic benefits, sustained job creation, financial opportunities for local businesses and community investment to help make our host regions ideal places to live, work and visit.

Sands’ property portfolio includes Marina Bay Sands In Singapore And The Venetian Macau , The place And Four Seasons Hotel Macau , The Macau Londoner , Parisian Macau And sands Macau in the Macao SAR, Chinathrough a majority stake in China Sands Ltd.

Sands is dedicated to being a leader in corporate responsibility, anchored by our core principles of service to people, planet and communities. Our ESG leadership has led to inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the World and North America. To learn more, visit www.sands.com .

About Dress of Success Southern Nevada

Dress for Success Southern Nevada is the local affiliate of the world’s leading non-profit organization that empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a support network, development tools and professional attire to help women succeed. flourish at work and in life.

Since 2009, the organization has helped more than 13,000 women in Southern Nevada to achieve economic independence by offering a myriad of programs, including career development, job skills preparation, mentoring and coaching, financial education, and professional attire.

