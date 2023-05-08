Fashion
Las Vegas Sands Announces $100,000 Sands Cares Donation to Dress for Success in Southern Nevada
The partnership will provide funding for the nonprofit’s core services and transformation of its career center, as well as volunteer guidance and support for renovation efforts.
LA VEGAS, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) announced today that it will contribute $100,000 through Sands Cares to Dress for Success (DFS) Southern Nevada. The pledge will support the organization’s core program and its free workforce development services for unemployed and underemployed women, as well as funding the renovation of its career center and its computer lab.
Sands’ team member resource group for women and allies, EmpowHER, is consulting and will provide pro bono support for the Career Center renovation effort.
DFS Southern Nevada is the local affiliate of the world’s leading nonprofit employment resource for women. The organization empowers women in Southern Nevada to achieve economic independence by providing a support network, professional attire, and the development tools to thrive in work and life. Since its founding in 2009, DFS Southern Nevada has helped more than 13,000 women of diverse backgrounds and experiences on their path to economic independence.
“We are honored that Sands has become a key partner in our efforts to empower underserved women to plan and achieve economic independence, putting them and their families on the path to a better life,” Norma Intriago, executive director of DFS Southern Nevada, said. “This essential funding from Sands Cares will help us reach more women in Southern Nevada to let them know that they are not alone and that they have support to make lasting transformations in their lives, as well as to strengthen our career center, ensuring that we can provide these essential services for years to come. »
In March, Sands also supported DFS Southern Nevada by participating in the Your time, its power campaign, organized in conjunction with Women’s History Month. The campaign encouraged individuals to donate an hour of their pay to help underserved women access programs, services and tools that can help them advance economically. Sands team members participated by sharing messages of inspiration and advice through DFS Southern Nevada and company social media channels.
“The vital support and resources that DFS Southern Nevada provides to its clients have the potential to change lives, not just for the women served, but for their families and the community as a whole,” said Ron Reese, senior vice president of global communications and corporate affairs, who leads corporate responsibility initiatives for the company. “We have worked with DFS Southern Nevada for the past few years, but seeing the impact they are having, the critical needs of underserved women in our community, and our EmpowHER group’s interest in getting involved, we chose to increase and amplify our partnership for 2023.”
Engagement with DFS Southern Nevada supports three of Sands Cares’ core focus areas: providing resources and mentorship to support workforce development, helping those struggling to overcome challenges, and breaking down barriers systems for various groups. Additionally, the DFS Southern Nevada partnership encompasses all three Sands Cares methods of engagement: philanthropic donation to support DFS Southern Nevada programs and services, Capacity Building enhance the Career Center as a resource for DFS Southern Nevada core service delivery and volunteer support through the efforts of the EmpowHER Team Member Resource Group with the Career Center.
To learn more about Sands Cares, visit https://www.sands.com/responsibility/communities/#our-program-sands-cares.
About Sands (NYSE: LVS)
Sands is the leading developer and operator of world-class integrated resorts. Our iconic properties generate valuable leisure and business tourism and provide significant economic benefits, sustained job creation, financial opportunities for local businesses and community investment to help make our host regions ideal places to live, work and visit.
Sands’ property portfolio includes Marina Bay Sands In Singapore And The Venetian Macau, The place And Four Seasons Hotel Macau, The Macau Londoner, Parisian Macau And sands Macau in the Macao SAR, Chinathrough a majority stake in China Sands Ltd.
Sands is dedicated to being a leader in corporate responsibility, anchored by our core principles of service to people, planet and communities. Our ESG leadership has led to inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the World and North America. To learn more, visit www.sands.com.
About Dress of Success Southern Nevada
Dress for Success Southern Nevada is the local affiliate of the world’s leading non-profit organization that empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a support network, development tools and professional attire to help women succeed. flourish at work and in life.
Since 2009, the organization has helped more than 13,000 women in Southern Nevada to achieve economic independence by offering a myriad of programs, including career development, job skills preparation, mentoring and coaching, financial education, and professional attire.
SOURCE Las Vegas Sands
|
Sources
2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/las-vegas-sands-announces-a-100-000-sands-cares-donation-to-dress-for-success-southern-nevada-301817672.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Thoughts on Jaylen Key’s recruitment
- Las Vegas Sands Announces $100,000 Sands Cares Donation to Dress for Success in Southern Nevada
- Stock market today: Global stocks gain after Wall St rally
- Imran Khan hits back at Prime Minister Shehbaz for his criticism
- Delhi court issues summons to BBC, Wikimedia, Internet Archive for plea over Prime Minister Narendra Modi documentary
- Turkish opposition rally cut short due to violence
- Convoy carrying ASEAN diplomats ‘attacked’ in Myanmar
- Ray Liotta’s cause of death revealed nearly a year after Goodfellas actor died in his sleep
- Cricket-Kishan replaces Rahul in Indian squad for WTC final | WSAU News/Talk 550 AM 99.9 FM
- COVID-19 pandemic tested CDC and FDA, exposing cracks
- 6 Stunning Bollywood Divas Who Have Foreign Roots
- Review: Pirelli P Zero Race TLR (Made in Italy)