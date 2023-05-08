A market for gender-neutral clothing is slowly maturing

Comment this story Comment

Fashion and its changing forms have long been a source of controversy. Once, it was women in pants that sparked a frenzied reaction. Today, it’s the choices of people who identify as non-binary and challenge the norm in what they choose to wear and how they want to shop. Amid the furore, a few too few mainstream brands have had the foresight to design clothes for people who don’t fit the gender binary perfectly, and for a growing group of young shoppers who prefer to dress across the lines. of gender. The communities that these companies see have always existed, even when they have not been recognized. And now their choices are helping to reinvent the way we think about everyday dressing. Accelerated by social media and the influence of international celebrities like Harry Styles, non-binary fashion is becoming more mainstream and pushing retailers to figure out how to catch up.

Women started wearing trousers regularly in the early 20th century, which was widely condemned. Those who wore bloomers (a precursor to slacks) and slacks came to represent a broader cultural shift called bloomerism, which depicted women engaging in more masculine pastimes like drinking, smoking, and gambling. became so overwhelming that cities passed laws banning women from wearing pants. The fear was that if women wore pants, what would be the next step? Men wearing robes while led by their wives? What’s a man if women can wear pants?

Sound familiar? History suggests that retailers who give in to retrograde ideals risk falling behind those who see non-binary shoppers as an integral part of the consumer landscape. The community of 1.2 million may seem niche, but gender-neutral clothing brands cater to the broader LGBTQ population. Building a reputation for inclusivity also appeals to a wider segment of younger shoppers, who seek out such brands and are also more likely to shop outside of their gender identity. While much of traditional retail has ignored these changes, companies such as Target Corp., Nordstrom Inc., Uniqlo CoandHennes & Mauritz AB are slowly changing this, providing a blueprint for the way forward.

This path crosses the culture wars. Republicans have passed dozens of state bills this year that do everything from scrapping gender-affirming health care to banning transgender girls from sports. And like a century ago, the way people dress is also under attack. Several states have introduced and Tennessee has passed laws criminalizing drag performances. The Texas Department of Agriculture last month began requiring staff to dress in a manner consistent with their biological sex.

Cultural change often precedes political change and you can already see that in the way retail shelves are starting to change as people embrace their individual gender identities.

For many non-binary people, clothes are more than a necessity or self-expression, they are a kind of armor. For most people, outfits to mark the first day at work or a first date are often carefully selected to inspire confidence. For a community whose humanity is threatened, clothing offers protection and affirmation. What better feeling than when jeans hang from your hip the right way or a loose crop top floats at your waist? For non-binary people, that feeling is part of their survival kit, MI Leggett, founder of genderless and sustainable fashion brand Official Rebrand, told me.

Leggetts Official Rebrand, which incorporated in 2017, redesigns brands’ excess and defective stock into new pieces that don’t fall into the gender binary. Some garments have explicit messages such as God is trans while others are designed without a particular female or male silhouette to show gender expansion, says Leggett, who uses the pronouns they and he. They said wearing gender-affirming clothes makes them feel like a much better version of me.

Still, shopping as someone who doesn’t exactly fit the gender binary can be stressful. At best, shoppers scour the shelves of men’s, women’s and even children’s clothing, looking for something that suits their bodies and tastes. Once they’re ready with a stack of options, they usually have to choose between men’s and women’s dressing rooms, and risk getting confused looks or someone telling them they’re in. the wrong dressing room. Often, they leave exhausted, disheveled and without purchase. Shopping online also doesn’t provide much relief when it comes to fit and style. This despite the fact that luxury designers have been experimenting with unisex fashion for decades. At the end of the 1960s, Parisian designers like Pierre Cardin and André Courrèges, inspired by the space age, designed clothing pieces with simple silhouettes. From 2020, Marc Jacobs launched a polysexual collection of clothes for girls who are boys and boys who are girls. [and] those who are neither. From Stella McCartney to Gucci, high-end companies have rolled out lines that fall outside the gender binary.

The irony of luxury companies conceptualizing gender-neutral clothing is that LGBTQ people face higher rates of poverty, unemployment, and homelessness. They often struggle to find work, and many find steady income in service jobs at restaurants, cleaning companies, or odd jobs.

So when companies like Target or H&M launch gender-neutral lines, it helps make shopping much more affordable. The Targets Pride collection comes out once a year, but includes gender-neutral pieces that can be worn anytime, including binders, an undergarment people wear across their chest for a flatter look. The H&Ms unisex store offers t-shirts and hoodies that are not designed for a particular gender; ditto for its Denim United line. PacSuns2021 The color line was a curated collection with no specific gender in mind. Still, some of these lines have drawn criticism from LGBTQ people. Target revamped its Pride collection with several LGBTQ designers after its 2021 edition was called out of touch, performative and confusing.

Few of these movements have happened without a homophobic and transphobic reaction. When Target launched a gender-neutral children’s clothing line, people vowed to boycott the company. Some H&M shoppers have spoken out against its switch to unisex dressing rooms. The risk of rolling out such lines is losing some customers or facing a PR nightmare, something the Bud Light creator recently experienced after collaborating with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. But NoraKleinewillinghoefer, associate partner in consumer practice at consulting firm Kearney, told me that successful brands mix gender-neutral clothing in their stores so it’s available to everyone, and incorporate it into their broader strategy. Organizing stores around product categories (rather than gender) can help normalize gender neutrality.

Non-binary people have always found a way to shop, whether it’s weaving in a look using clothes from the men’s and women’s departments or frequenting thrift stores where the gender binary is less enforced. Sports retailers like Nike Inc. have become mainstays in many closets, in part because they don’t cater to one gender over another. You’d be hard-pressed to find a non-binary person without a Nike sports bra in their drawer. The question is, what are the next big brands that will be sitting alongside it?

