Owners of Mission Fresh Fashion are hosting a “retirement sale”

The couple posted a sign outside the store calling it a retirement sale and said the decision was final.

Each fixture inside the building is priced to be moved.

We really mean it: everything is for sale, said Ray Hanf. The microwave, the fridge, the speakers. You name it. It is time for us to do so. I’m about to apply for health insurance, and the (offers) from the real estate agents we were getting [were] just too hard to pass up.

‘The cantaloupe is bad, the clothes are not’

The couple started the eclectic business 25 years ago at Country Club Plaza in Kansas City, offering women’s clothing and fresh local produce under one roof.

Ray had previous experience in the food industry, first as a driver, then as operations manager, before establishing a relationship with Fresh Produce Sportswear.

Two years after opening on the Plaza, the couple moved the business across the state to downtown Mission, where they finally settled in their location on Johnson Drive in 2011.

Along the way, they branched off from products and became a more traditional apparel and retail store, adding jewelry and other more lucrative inventory over the past decade.

We discontinued the products before moving to our current location, Ray Hanf said. The cantaloupes are bad, not the clothes.

Remaining inventory is now 50% off

With the closing date fast approaching, all remaining clothing, as well as other inventory in the store, is on sale now at 50% off.

Becky says the couple plan to maintain a presence in the area (they live just 12 minutes from the store), but they’re also looking forward to their next chapter and don’t have to show up to the store six days a week.

Despite pressure to do so over the years, the couple have maintained a traditional retail business model, while others around them have tried to continue to evolve with the development of technology.

We have remained a brick and mortar (operation) all these years, said Beck Hanf. We served our local clientele and (treated) to these women.

The shop survived COVID-19

Although Becky said that diversifying online always seemed too expensive and time-consuming for a small business like theirs, there was one notable exception: when it was shut down for almost two months in 2020 at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19.

Around this time, Ray and Becky were taking Facebook friends on virtual tours of the store, and they zeroed in on a product that Becky calls novelty sweatpants.

Local shoppers fell in love with the joggers from overseas, featuring a unique cut and lots of colorful patterns.

These joggers got us through COVID, Becky said. Women love them. I had 32 different models here at one time and they were all (sold).

All sales are final

On the Mission Fresh Fashion Facebook page, the couple says they will be open daily until May 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (except Mother’s Day, when they will be closed).

They accept cash or credit cards for all purchases, which will be final.

Clothing, jewelry, and other accessories are now all 50% off, and furniture and other store accessories are priced as listed.