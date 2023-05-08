2 women plead guilty to Sioux City Scheels blast and robbery





SIOUX CITY (KTIV) – Two women accused of robbing a local Scheels while detonating an explosive plead guilty to the crime. Court documents indicate that Claudette Loera pleaded guilty to her charges and was sentenced to prison. The other suspect in the case, Jessica Katz, also pleads guilty, but has not yet been sentenced. According to court documents, on October 26, 2022, two women, Loera and Katz, entered the Scheels store on Sergent Road in Sioux City. In the store, it was reported, Loera and Katz walked through the pet area selecting a collar and harness. They continued through the golf, coats, women’s and men’s professional fashion, and women’s and men’s shoe sections picking up several items from the store. After gathering the items, Loera and Katz left the store. Loera went to her vehicle to retrieve a suspected weapon. Loera returned to Katz and handed him a BB gun before they both entered the store. Once inside the store, the two women separated. Loera went to part of the store while Katz reportedly began organizing all the items they had gathered. According to the police, Loera took a lighter and a small device equipped with a fuse from the pocket of his sweatshirt. She lit the fuse, threw the device on a shelf and walked away. Moments later, the device exploded. Reports say Katz took this time to gather the store items selected by Loera and herself and walk out without paying. Loera and Katz enter their vehicle and flee. On May 3, Loera pleaded guilty to the crime. His charges included first degree arson, criminal mischief and theft. Loera was sentenced to 18 years in prison. Katz pleaded guilty on April 27, she is expected to be sentenced on June 29. She was also charged with first degree arson, criminal mischief and theft. Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

