The midnight blue Porsche 356 designed by fashion brand Aim Leon Dore is incredibly stylish

Porsche teams up with a New York fashion brand to create a magnificent 356 B by Sebastian Bell

4 hours ago by Sebastian Bell



For the third time, Porsche has teamed up with New York fashion brand Aimé Leon Dore to create a one-of-a-kind classic car. This time, the result is a masterclass in elegant sobriety. The starting point was a 1960 Porsche 356 B whose front and rear bumpers were removed and its drum brakes replaced with discs. The wheels are brushed aluminum units wrapped in whitewall tires. The body has been painted in a deep, dark shade of midnight blue, against which chrome trim and gold accents provide pops of color. Exterior badges are gold in color and the fashion brand crest has been hand painted in gold leaf. The engine cover is decorated with specially designed badges, mimicking the look of those provided by classic motorsport clubs and event badges. Read: Porsche collaborates with the New York fashion brand for a special 911 SC The steering wheel was replaced with that of a 356 Carrera 2, which was the top model when the car was new. The seats are finished in matching midnight blue leather, with a tartan section down the middle and tonal stitching throughout. The seat backs, as well as the floor mats, are finished in alpaca leather, chosen for its suppleness. Aimé Leon Dore was founded in 2014 in Queens, New York. Led by designer Teddy Santis, the fashion and lifestyle brand has also created a capsule collection to celebrate its latest collaboration with Porsche. scroll ad to continue This is the third time that Porsche and Aimé Leon Dore have worked together. In 2020, they collaborated on a restored 964-generation 911 Carrera 4 that was upholstered in fabrics chosen from Aimé Leon Dore’s clothing collection. In 2021, companies focused on Santis’ personal 911 SC, which had rally lights, Fuchs alloys and a roof rack. Their latest midnight blue collaboration is on display at Aimé Leon Dore’s flagship boutique on Mulberry Street in Manhattan.

