Oh la la UC Santa Barbara Fashion Club





The fashionable May 6th party brought a plethora of platform shoes (heels, boots, sneakers, Doc Martens you name it, it was there), quilted pants, eclectic jackets and fur (everything a pile of fur) at Isla Vistas Community Center in celebration of the first annual UC Santa Barbara Fashion Club Spring Parade. The club, which was formed amid the pandemic in 2020 and found its way into the school in fall 2023, showcased a variety of student-designed looks on student models, who put their skills to use. profit on the trail. And it wasn’t just about the fashion funky student artwork lined up on both walls parallel to the catwalk’s colorful oil paintings on one side and black-and-white sketches on the other. Amid the thrilling creativity of the audience, it seemed like everyone was eagerly waiting for the models to debut. Against the background of house music, the By Soltanas models came out first. Reminiscent of fairies and mermaids, the models displayed feminine beauty in nature (as mentioned by the designer), and beads, shells, waist chains and belts hung from their bodies. The crocheted green dress with pastel flowers was a stunning finale to the line. UCSB Fashion Club Spring Show, May 6, 2023 | Photo: Grace Abbott

UCSB Fashion Club Spring Show, May 6, 2023 | Photo: Brigitte McCay Next comes an all-male line representing a collaboration between Greetings x DJD, all one, handcrafted in Los Angeles. The male models looked chic and very well put together, bringing together the concepts of streetwear and business casual. All things fur and denim then paraded down the catwalk, all striking unforgettable poses at the end of the catwalk for the multitude of cameras snapping their photos and capturing the magic of the night. Christy Knudson brought a series of colorful outfits to the fashion show, and the crocheted fur jacket was definitely a standout highlight of the evening. And what would a fashion show be without formal wear? The models looked stunning in shiny satin long and short dresses and colorful heels, they looked like they were ready to attend a very, very fashionable ball. Designer Claire Laurey brought a touch of elegance to the evening and her line was perfect for the middle of the show. The pandemic triggered all of our creative sides, what else was there to do? Embroidery, knitting, sewing and crocheting surrounded me as all my friends started taking their own projects and trying to make some of their own clothes. But when the pandemic ended, many of those plans were shelved. Not in the case of designer Jasmine Cline. During the pandemic, she started knitting and crocheting, and now has a whole spring collection to show off. Her models in mesh, backless, pastel dresses and neutral colors rocked the runway. Their looks, complete with heavy blush as part of their makeup look, were gorgeous and incorporated a beachy feel (essential in a UCSB fashion show) into the night. UCSB Fashion Club Spring Show, May 6, 2023 | Photo: Grace Abbott

UCSB Fashion Club Spring Show, May 6, 2023 | Photo: Grace Abbott Last, but certainly not least, was a mix of looks designed by a variety of fashion club members. The line was the most diverse of all as it was not a singular line that men and women walked, and a few highlights were the pink pants and pastel scarf outfit, the blue puffer jacket paired with the kilt and hat white fur, and finally, a model wearing pill bottles tied to the waist of his pants and a pair of orange sunglasses. Each model outfit was a definitive statement. After the show ended and as the audience quietly talked about each look, the five designers marched and thanked everyone for coming to take a peek at their new lines. After the show, they mingled with audience members and released their models so people could see the shiny outfits better. It was an unforgettable sight; See you next spring for the second annual show to see fashion club skills in action.

