Steam tells me I played Respawns new star wars game, Fallen order following eat survivor, for nearly 20 hours now. I barely got into it then and not because Survivor East a much bigger game than its predecessor, but That’s right. It’s because I can’t help but dress up and take pictures of his hero, Cal Kestis.

Survivor is expansive in a way that makes Fallen order almost feel oddly small in comparison, but one of the most fun ways to top the original is that it’s, at its heart, a doll dress-up game for star wars fansthe kind of people who would tell themselves as some sort of perceived threat to their identity that they would never play doll dress up, but absolutely will when said doll is a Jedi knight who looks like Cameron Monaghan from Gotham. Previously, Fallen order allowed players to customize Cal in a variety of ways, although limited, you could modify certain parts of his lightsaber to your liking, but Cal himself was limited to choosing between different ponchos and between different colorations of his default gear.

Eat Survivor, on the other hand, goes beyond that. Not only can Cals’ clothes be changed into individual mix-and-match categories of jackets and top layers, undershirts and pants, and then into various colorways, but Cal himself can be trimmed and shaved through various styles of hair and facial hair found during your travels. explore the galaxy. With hundreds and hundreds of potential combinations, and that’s before you even get into all the permutations that your weapons or even your BD-1 droid companion can also have, for me at least that means eat survivor is no longer a game about lone warriors fighting against the rise of the Empire, but a game that asks me an important question: can I make the prettiest Cal Kestis the galaxy has ever seen, and then take a lot of whimsical pictures of him like Im making a virtual vogue cover shoot for the holonet?

The answer, in my 20 hours of play so far, is a resounding Yes, as you’ll see in the attached gallery of screenshots of my shots across the galaxy far, far away. But what about you? What your Cal Kestis looked like as you progressed eat survivorHas this look’s story and decision rooted you in decision paralysis as much as I have? Let us know in the comments with your own screenshots!