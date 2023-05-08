Lululemon Align vs Uniqlo Bra Top: Tested and Approved

This article is part of our seriesBattle of the Markswhere we compare category-leading products to their counterparts to determine which ones are actually worth your money.

There are few things I love more than 2-in-1s other than 2-in-1 shampoo and conditioner, which you should generally avoid. Taken together, these elements are more efficient than they are individually, simplifying things and generally saving money and space. Whether it’s a sofa that doubles as a folding bed, a phone holder that functions as a charger, or a phone case that also has wallet pockets, the options are truly endless.

Internet seems to share my affinity; these types of products make for flashy TikTok videos, after all. The latest 2-in-1 to make waves is one of my favorites so far: the built-in bra tank tops. Perfect for the warmer months and completely eliminating the need for uncomfortable bras, these tops truly give you the best of both worlds, providing enough support to get you through your day without the restriction of a traditional bra.

The latest built-in bra top to go viral? The Uniqlo Sleeveless Ribbed Crop Bra Top.

Available for just $30, the days of trying to figure out how to keep your bra straps from showing while wearing a tank top may be a distant memory. Life Changing Information, TikToker @emmanoodlee written in the caption of her viral video about the shirt. Although the Uniqlo top is the latest to catch on, it’s not the only one of its kind on the market: Lululemon also sells a top with built-in bra from its popular Align collection, though it’s a bit more expensive at $68. Even though the high neck tank top isn’t as popular as the Align leggings that Underscored was obsessed with, it has an even higher rating at 4.3 stars with over 500 reviews.

So which bra top is worth buying? Read on to find out how they compare to each other.

Many TikTokers have turned their attention to the Uniqlo bra top for good reason. Affordably priced, the ribbed racerback tank top comes in six colors and ranges in size XS to XXL. It’s a versatile basic that can be styled in a variety of ways and offers support with seamless built-in cups.

Crafted from the almost unmistakably soft Nulu fabric, the Lululemon High Neck Tank proves why the Align collection is so beloved. With its flattering fit and comfortable, uplifting support, the Align top is available in seven colors and ranges from size 0 to 20.

The Lululemon Align High Neck Tank and the Uniqlo Bra Top are two popular built-in bra options worthy of going viral. Even though the more affordable Uniqlo top is on most social media users’ minds right now, Lululemon’s is part of a cult line that’s been around for years. The main appeal of both is that they eliminate the need for a traditional bra, while providing enough support and comfort to make it practical for everyday wear.

Although I’ve always loved the concept of built-in bra tops, I was always shocked at how comfortable each of these options were. The Align tank top is made from the ultra-soft Nulu fabric, which the brand claims is so buttery soft it feels weightless. I have to say that while it sounded too good to be true, Lululemon delivers. The fabric is extremely soft on the skin, so much so that I barely feel it. I walked in the sun for about a mile, and never felt overheated or restricted in my movements, and even took a nap in it and didn’t feel the need to trade in for a t- roomier shirt. However, after moving around a bit and getting up from sitting down, I found myself pulling the fabric that had creased and creased from the bottom, and while at times it was a little annoying, it was a small problem in the grand scheme of things.

As for the built in bra band I was worried it would be too tight as the tank top itself is so tight and for reference I am a size 34C in bras and ordered a size 8 after using the websites size recommendation tool, but this one didn’t fit too tight. That being said, there’s no room between the fabric and the skin, so keep that in mind if that’s not what you’re looking for. Removing it isn’t the easiest process, simply because the fit is so compressed, but it’s stretchy enough that it’s not a major issue. If you’re not a fan of tight high necks, this probably isn’t the best for you. The neckline took a second to get used to at first, but once I did, it didn’t really hurt the comfort.

As for the Uniqlo top, it’s definitely less focused on sportswear, but still offers decent comfort. The ribbed material isn’t weightless like the Nulu fabric, but it’s far from rough on the skin. The bra part, too, wasn’t as tight as the other tank top, and after a few miles of walking and running, it wasn’t painfully tight or too loose. The fixed cups have a bit more coverage and don’t slip as much as the one from Lululemon which allows you to adjust the placement of the cups.

I did many of the same activities in the top of Uniqlo: a few miles of walking and running, and although unintentionally, a mad dash several blocks from my apartment when it started to rain. Although I wouldn’t recommend it for longer (and planned) runs, it held up better than expected. As with the Align top, the band and cups fit snugly and don’t compress at all, they are much less form-fitting, which provides a different kind of relaxed comfort.

Again, these two tops really offer visual appeal. Not only are they super functional, but they’re stylish basics that can be paired with just about anything. The Align definitely comes across as more of an athleisure, but it’s versatile enough that I can pair it with non-workout related items. I’ve worn it under a flannel top and with denim shorts, for example, and it didn’t look out of place at all.

One downside, however, is that the shape of the built-in bra’s circular cups are a bit noticeable, simply because the fabric is so smooth overall. It’s a little noticeable, but to me it’s the equivalent of a normal bra outline showing through a shirt, whereas Uniqlo’s is seamless and looks like you don’t don’t wear a bra at all. Overall, however, the Align top makes up for this with its slim fit, which is extremely flattering and smooths out all curves and offers more than decent lift, no push-up bra required. There is no side action on the breasts and the high collar ensures nothing spills out.

On the other hand, the Uniqlo one also has a fairly high neck which is a bit less restrictive, but when it comes to the side boobs there is a bit more of an issue there. It was minimal enough not to detract from the elegance too much. And hey, if you’re looking for a little more skin, this racerback is a great option. It goes down to just below my belly button though, I’m 5ft 2in and is less cropped than the Align.

The Align and Uniqlo tops are heavily padded and non-see-through, so you don’t have to worry about wearing an extra layer in between. I was particularly impressed with the one from Lululemon on that front as I took a bit of a risk and ordered the light color Natural Ivory besides being a nice color I don’t have much in my wardrobe, it’s fully opaque, even in direct sunlight or laying across my chest. The same goes for Uniqlos, whose bright blue color I loved just as much.

Sizes XS to XXL 0 to 20 Fabric Shell: 97% cotton, 3% elastane; lining: 95% cotton, 5% elastane; hat: 100% polyester Body and lining: 81% nylon, 19% lycra; middle layer: 89% nylon, 11% elastane Colors Off-white, grey, black, orange, olive and blue Magenta Violet, Moonlight Magenta, Natural Ivory, Java, Black, Dusty Clay and White Care Machine wash cold, gentle cycle Machine wash cold with like colors, tumble dry low Price $30 $68

Support is perhaps the most important part when it comes to built-in bra tops. After all, we buy them so we can still get the lift that bras provide, without the discomfort and look of an average underwired bra. Both offer enough support to keep you comfortable all day long, but if you’re looking for more intense moves, the Align top is definitely for you. Neither, however, is particularly good for long, high-impact runs, so keep that in mind.

The main appeal of both of these bra tops is that they lift well, without the problem of uncomfortable gaping cups that are a common feature of many ill-fitting bras. The Align top bra is made of mesh that extends to the hem of the high neckline, with the adjustable circular cups placed inside, and has a strong fit with a thick, stretchy band in below. Uniqlos also has a soft band, but its cups are a little stiffer and less sturdy, working more like a super low impact sports bra.

In this case, I think it really depends on what purpose you want the top to serve, whether it’s a low impact workout (Lululemon) or a casual everyday tank top that’s a bit more to fashion (Uniqlo). However, I think the Lululemons top wins out because depending on its style, the lightness of the fabric makes it ideal for layering over the super comfy Align Bra Top which can serve either purpose. Without forgetting that its bra part holds and supports tremendously, at least if your movement is not too intense.

However, while it decidedly won’t work for jogging or working out without an extra sports bra, the Uniqlos top is almost as good, with its commendable, relaxed support and design and if you have more than one budget, it’s a solid choice that you’ll surely find yourself reaching for on days when wearing a bra seems less appealing.