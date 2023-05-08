Duchess Sophie wears a fitted coral dress as she dances at the concert





Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh looked amazing at the Coronation Concert on Sunday night as the royal stepped out in a stunning coral ensemble. The coronation concert took place on Sunday May 7 and fans were delighted when the royal family gathered at Windsor Castle to celebrate the new monarch. Many members of the extended royal family attended the concert, including the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and their two children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, the Earl of Wessex. Duchess Sophie looked particularly fantastic at the event as she wore a new coral dress with Swarovski x Paul Andrew crystal earrings. It was the perfect chic look as the Duchess’ figure was highlighted in her figure-hugging dress, fitted at the waist and flared at the hips. The Duchess wore her blonde hair in her signature look, loose blonde curls, as she managed to look both timeless and chic at the event. (Image credit: Getty Images) Fans loved the Duchess of Edinburgh’s look, but some were more focused on her impressive dance moves. During some acts, such as Lionel Richie and Katy Perry, the cameras turned to the royal box and watched as the royal family enjoyed the event. While filming Lionel Richie, the camera caught the Duchess dancing as the wind ruffled her hair. Sophie looked amazing and many took to social media to compliment her. “Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh has some rhythm and I want to go to town with her,” a fan tweeted. “Still not done rocking Sophie at All Night Long #CoronationConcert,” said another. We love the vibes too, Sophie 💃 🕺 #CoronationConcert pic.twitter.com/bjFThGuq99May 7, 2023 See more “A tweet of appreciation for HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh. Sophie was living her best life tonight, singing and dancing (sometimes to James’ discomfort, but I always say what’s the point of having teenagers if you can’t embarrass them) Come on Soph. I love it,” one fan said. One fan even claimed, “I never wanted to party with a Royal more than after seeing Sophie #DuchessofEdinburgh dance tonight! Sophie moves #CoronationConcert.” Another joked: “I’m sorry but I just became a fan of Sophie lol It’s like she’s in a music video with the wind machine blowing her hair looking glam #CoronationConcert .” Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh has some rhythm and I want to go hit the town with her 💃 #CoronationConcert #Coronation #KingCharles pic.twitter.com/Ui6XFm8j9UMay 7, 2023 See more During the engagement, Prince William paid a sweet tribute to Queen Elizabeth II during a moving speech about her “Pa”. This moved many fans who loved the heartfelt moment during the festivities and congratulated the Prince on his grand speech.

