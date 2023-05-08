Best Shapewear: Top 5 Most Recommended Brands by Fashion Experts

When you find a great outfit, you want to make sure it fits your body in all the right places. What you wear underneath can make a big difference. This is where the best shapewear comes in. Shapewear can hide those problem areas and accentuate your curves. There are many types of shapewear styles specially designed to smooth and shape your thighs, stomach, hips and chest.

After all, it’s important to feel confident in your clothes. However, it’s hard to maintain self-confidence if you care about your body image. According to a recent survey of 2,000 Americans, about half (51%) also felt they had experienced body shame because of their weight, most often from a friend (51%), a partner or spouse (46%), a family member (45%), or doctor (40%). Respondents also reveal that they feel like they have no will (60%), that it’s their fault (55%) and that they are lazy (52%) because of body shaming.

Another study looks at adolescent body image issues. He finds that quitting social media can dramatically improve a teen’s body image. That’s according to researchers working with the American Psychological Association. The results show that teens and young adults feel much better about their weight and appearance when they halve their screen time for just three weeks. Regardless of gender, the team says the rapid intervention brings significant improvements in distressed young people who excessively scroll their mobile devices.

StudyFinds knows it can be overwhelming shopping for shapewear. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of the top five brands from ten expert websites to find the best shapewear to complement your style. As always, we’d love to see your own recommendations in the comments below!

The List: The Best Slimming Clothing Brands, According to Experts

This brand is known for its inclusive size, earning it high marks from reviewers. New York magazine calls SKIMS Sculpting Bodysuit With Snaps Best Overall, several stylists have recommended Kim Kardashians Skims as a solid and budget-friendly option. Reminiscent of a one-piece swimsuit, this bodysuit is available in a wide range of sizes from XXS to 5X and nine different skin tones.

The sculpting bodysuit with snaps also gets high marks from Byrdie, noting that the material is extremely stretchy and, despite its thinness, it’s also surprisingly durable. It features adjustable straps, a snap closure at the bottom, and bust and booty pockets, which help define those areas.

country life Spots SKIMS Sculpting Short Mid-Thigh with Open Gusset highlighting, it’s a versatile piece that works under any type of clothing as it smoothes your thighs and enhances your natural figure. One thing to note is that the SKIMS site recommends going up a size if you prefer everyday wear.

Another well-known shapewear brand that reviewers love? SPANX. Marks The Thinstincts 2.0 Mid-Thigh Shorts are getting raves as a classic silhouette that’s great for travel, as they’re made from a comfortable, ultra-lightweight fabric. It’s the most basic version of shapewear: slip it on and you’re guaranteed coverage and smoothness from the torso down to mid-thigh, according to Travel+Leisure.

Good Housekeeping gives the SPANX Higher Power Shorts the best overall crown, adding that the higher rise is designed to erase any “muffin top” issues, and its non-slip waistband helps it stay in place. The best part is you can wear it all day: the lightweight, seamless fabric has a medium firmness, so it’ll be smooth without feeling like you can’t breathe, according to our fit pros.

The fashion experts at Charm put brands in the spotlight Look at Me Now High-Waist Seamless Leggings, noting that they come in different lengths, and this high waisted version is a fan favorite. They can be teamed with everything in your wardrobe, from t-shirts to chunky knits, and are just as suitable for a day full of errands as they are for a night out on the town.

This brand has been in the underwear industry for a century, producing quality and affordable underwear for generations. Their shapewear is no different. Forbes points out, the characteristics of Maidenforms Tame Your Tummy Boyshort mesh panels that help smooth and tighten the midsection while the longer leg also provides extra control for your thighs.

Maidenform’s Flexees Easy Up is a two-in-one brief that shapes the back and waist. Due to its elasticity, the suspender can be worn strapless or in a criss-cross pattern, depending on textile apprentice.

Maidenforms Shapewear Hi-Waist has firm control around the tummy and a silicone waistband to help keep it in place. It’s designed to smooth out bulges and create the illusion of hourglass curves, suggests country lifewhich gives Maidenform Best Value Shapewear accolades.

Commando prides itself on being a shapewear brand that fits you like you’re wearing nothing at all, i.e. go commando. Classic Control Briefs Brands are made to be lightweight while still managing to keep you smooth under your clothes, notes Charm.

In the style calls the Commando Classic Control Short Best Seamless, because they focus on the lower half of your body by smoothing the stomach, hips, buttocks and thighs so that tighter clothes are more comfortable. From the waist to the thighs, you won’t find seams closing the ends, but rather raw cut edges with no elastic, trim or tape to provide a smooth finish.

New York magazine points out Commandos Two-Faced Tech Control Full Slip adding, the parts name comes from its tech-y material, which includes microfiber on one side and cotton on the other, and is designed to provide moderate compression that does not don’t squeeze you.

Finally, the trendy brand of shapewear, Honeylove. Searches for shapewear brand Honeylove are always in style, and this high-waisted brief is a prime example. The mesh brief, available in eight sizes (up to 3X), is carefully designed: its high compression is targeted at the waist, and the boning gives enough contour and support but is flexible enough not to be restrictive, according Today.

Byrdie notes, Honeyloves SuperPower Short grabs the waist, smooths out bumps, and provides significant support without being bulky under clothing or super stiff. Shorts are a little too long to accommodate a lot of mini skirts and dresses, but they’re great if you plan to pair them with a midi or maxi dress.

The distinguishing feature of Honeyloves shapewear is that it’s designed to stay in place, so you can be sure it won’t roll under your dress. For this reason, it’s a great choice for weddings and formal occasions where you’ll have little opportunity to apologize for an outfit check. It’s available in five different colors and bottom styles, so there’s something for everyone, adds Travel+Leisurewho calls the SuperPower Short Best For Weddings.

