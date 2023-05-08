Fashion
President of the Signet group on jewelry trends, consumer behavior
NEW YORK (AP) Signet Jewelers Ltd., considered the world’s largest diamond jewelry retailer, still shines in an industry where stubbornly high inflation has tempered shoppers’ overall willingness to spend on trinkets.
Like many jewelry chains, Signet has seen some shoppers, particularly in the lower income bracket, opt out. But the chain, which operates 2,800 stores under banners including Kay Jewelers, Zales and Peoples, reported fourth-quarter results in March that beat analysts’ expectations, and it offered a strong full-year profit forecast. It also focuses on high-income consumers as the economy weakens.
In April, the Bermuda-based company said its goal was to hit up to $10 billion in annual sales over the next five years, up from $7.8 billion in the last year ended April 28. January. This growth is expected to be fueled by a continued rebound in US Engagements and demand for more expensive jewelry. Shares of Signet are up 2% so far this year.
Signets Group President and Chief Consumer Officer, Jamie Singleton, recently spoke with The Associated Press about how the pandemic has shaped shopping habits; moves to various its ranks and supply chain network. Signet shook up the diamond industry in March 2022 when it announced it would no longer buy diamonds from Russia after the country invaded Ukraine. Singleton also discussed one of the hottest fashion trends for men embracing jewelry. His answers have been edited for clarity and length.
Q. How do your customers approach buying jewelry for their loved ones?
A. Our proprietary research shows that purchases considered sentimental purchases over $1,000 outperform every other category we have. Our customers always want bigger diamonds, better quality, higher carat gold. Coming out of the pandemic…people have a closer circle of friends and significant loved ones in their lives, and they still show great gestures of love, appreciation and sentimentality in their lives. It’s not limited to men giving gifts to women. There is a range of women offering beautiful jewelry to the men in their lives.
Q. How has Signet increased diversity among executives and on the board?
A. We need a team of women and people of color. We need a team of young parents who need flexibility. I think the work we did there is some of the work we are most proud of. Forty-two percent of our Board of Directors are women. Two of the 12 are black. And 42% of those who hold the title of VP and above are women. We need to relate to the lives of others.
Q. What happened when Russia invaded Ukraine?
A. We really see ourselves as customer advocates and we have an incredibly strong supply chain. When war broke out, we were the first to ensure that we did not introduce Russian-mined diamonds into our products. We have worked closely with our suppliers to be able to control prices and be able to provide great value to our customers.
Q. How do you monitor your suppliers?
A. We were founding members of the Responsible Joint Council, founded in 2005. And we are an active member of the World Diamond Council. We put a lot of police work into our supply chain. Last year was the first year of our 10-year journey towards achieving our Sustainable Development Goals with a focus on Environment, Social and Governance. (These are) 44 UN-aligned goals
Q. Last year was the year of the wedding. And this year?
A. The year of the anniversary. Many people celebrate their first birthday this year. But we’re starting to see some of the normalization. And as people set priorities, jewelry remains a high priority on peoples lists.
Q. Are you preparing for a recession?
A. We are preparing for all kinds of scenarios. We have high end people and more moderate people. And last year, what we experienced with our more value-oriented buyers was that the impact of a recession felt very, very real to them. We’ve really worked hard to add value to engineered products and give them more for their money. We have also worked to provide them with easier financing options.
Q. What’s the big jewelry trend right now?
A.. Were in a real men’s fashion cycle. The younger generation of men have their ears pierced and wear stacks and layered jewelry. These are men who have a point of view on fashion and how they want to be. Men’s fashion is trending, and I don’t see it stopping or slowing down.
Q. What sells well before Mother’s Day?
A. Across all banners, we continue to see demand for mined and lab-created diamonds in engagement and fashion jewelry. Fancy shapes over 1 carat, including marquise and emerald, are the hottest trends in engagement rings, and fashion is both bold and classic in solitaire earrings, bracelets and necklaces online. Customers also focus a lot on classics and their jewelry box essentials.
Q. Are Signet employees back in the office?
A. We are hybrids. We have a workforce that moves in and out of the office to some extent by function. And then we have days where we all, as a company, come into the office and hang out together in the office as a team and will continue to do so. But we believe face-to-face interactions have value.
______ Follow Anne D’Innocenzio: http://twitter.com/ADInnocenzio
