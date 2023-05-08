Aditya Birla Fashion Shares Fall 4% After Announcement of TCNS Clothing Acquisition; Motilal Oswal downgrades its shares

The conference call follows the acquisition of 51% of the expanded share capital of TCNS Clothing Company.

In a filing with the BSE on May 5, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail said it had acquired between 1,41,92,448 and 1,98,76,757 shares of TCNS Clothing, representing between nearly 22% and 30.81% of the expanded social capital. of TCNS, after examination 503 per share.

In accordance with the BSE filing, Aditya Birla Fashion will acquire up to 29% of the enlarged share capital of TCNS, subject to the minimum level of acceptance and after that, Aditya Birla Fashion will acquire shares which when aggregated with the shares acquired previously, will result in the holding of 51% of the shares of TCNS.

The acquisition should be finalized within 9 to 12 months. The value of the promoter’s participation and the open offer for TCNS is 1,650 crores for a 51% stake, making it one of the biggest deals in Indian fashion.

TCNS Clothing is India’s leading designer women’s clothing company with a net worth of approx. 635.68 crore as of September 30, 2022. The company’s total turnover, according to Aditya Birla Fashion’s BSE filing, was 933.03 crores as of December 31, 2022.

Aditya Birla Fashion’s announcement drew mixed reviews from brokerage firms. brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services downgraded the stock to a “neutral” with a target price of 245.

Motilal pointed out that Aditya Birla Fashion has announced the acquisition of TCNS garments in a two-step deal for a total value of 2900 crore or 10% below its current market capitalization of 3,220 crores with 1,650 crore cash payment for a 51% stake and 5.4% dilution for the remaining 49% stake.

“Aditya Birla Fashions’ strong ability to execute is reflected in its ability to develop a series of strong brands over the decade. While the Lifestyle segment continues to show healthy performance, a slow recovery in the Pantaloons segment and additional investments in new activities could drag down profitability in the short term,” Motilal said.

“The expansion of the ethnic clothing segment and the Reebok brand, as well as the recovery of the newly created D2C segment, could prove to be a challenge for the company. The inclusion of TCNS in this portfolio could further accentuate short-term profitability risks”, says Motilal Oswal.

Motilal pointed out that assuming an EBITDA margin of 8% (before IND-AS 116) in TCNS on FY25E, the company would be valued at par with Aditya Birla Fashion. However, the acquisition could potentially have an 18% impact on earnings per share (EPS), i.e. 0.7 EPS impact.

“We are revising our rating to neutral with a price target of 245. We assume a revenue/EBITDA CAGR of 19%/27% for FY23-25E. We value Aditya Birla Fashion based on SOTP, attributing 10x EV/EBITDA to Lifestyle brands, 10x to Pantaloons and 1x EV/Sales to other businesses over FY25,” said Motilal Oswal.

On the other hand, Nuvama Wealth Management maintained a call to buy Aditya Birla Fashion stock with a target price of 341.

Nuvama said that, unlike other mergers and acquisitions, this transaction does not need to be considered from an EPS accretion/dilution or synergies perspective.

“The key aspect is brand fit and, more importantly, turnaround, given that TCNS has been lagging its peers in recovery and underperformance for over two years now. Only a successful turnaround of the same can create shareholder value,” Nuvama said.

Nuvama pointed out that from a valuation perspective, the transaction proceeds at 14x and 11x EV EBITDA FY24 and FY25 (post-IND AS), which is a reasonable entry price.

“Successful clothing retailers/brands are trading at valuations over 30x. Even from a funding perspective, Aditya Birla Fashion has limited cash outflows from 1,600 crore, which can potentially be funded from the pending inflow from GIC, thus limiting any increase in debt,” Nuvama said.

