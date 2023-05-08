Jamie Lee Curtis, 64, wears a little black dress in throwback post





Jamie Lee Curtis showed off incredibly toned legs and arms in a sheer little black dress in her latest throwback photo.

The 64-year-old posted a series of throwback photos from the red carpet on Instagram.

She shared the looks in honor of the MTV Movie Awards, which she pulled out of over the weekend to support the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike. We love a good throwback from Jamie Lee Curtis, and his latest part doesn’t disappoint. In a new series of throwback instagram Photos, the actress, 64, showed off incredibly toned legs and arms in a sheer little black dress in one snap, and a long snakeskin patterned bodycon dress in the other. She posted the photos in honor of this year’s MTV Music Awards, which were canceled in response to the ongoing Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike, per People. What are THESE OLD THINGS? Curtis captioned the post, referring to the dresses she wore in the photos. I was going to wear something like THIS to the MTV Movie Awards THIS YEAR, but I won’t be able to present because @wgawest needs and deserves my support and I won’t cross their picket line. In case you haven’t heard, the WGA writers are currently in a labor dispute with the Alliance of Film and Television Producers and television and film projects halted production in solidarity. Drew Barrymore, who was to host the MTV Awards, also left the concert at the last minute to show support. Amid the lingering uncertainty in Hollywood, Curtis’ lighthearted photos were welcome. In the foreground, she wore a snakeskin dress (which she shared in a previous comeback) and short, black hair with a single highlight. In the second, she wore a little black dress with a high mesh neckline, black heels and a blonde pixie cut. Fans were obsessed with both looks. Will ALWAYS be a mamma-jamma fiiine, one person commented. Kill, another added. Thanks, Jamie. Good game. someone else wrote. While we would have loved to see Curtis make another red carpet appearance, the Oscar-winning actress has had plenty of recent high fashion moments to guide us. For example, at this year’s SAG Awards, she wore a plunging red dress to accept the award for Best Supporting Actress in Everything everywhere all at once. At the Golden Globes, she stepped out in a dramatic floor-length lace cape, which she thankfully used the most for photo shoots. And at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards in January, she wore a plunging blazer and lace bottoms to kick off awards season in style. At this point, it’s unclear when we can expect to see the Halloween star returns to a red carpet, but we can definitely count on her to share more throwback photos like these. And for that, Jamie, we thank you! Kayla Blanton is a freelance writer who reports on all things health and nutrition for men’s health, women’s health, and prevention. Her hobbies include sipping perpetual coffee and pretending to be a choppy contestant while baking.

