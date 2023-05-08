Fashion
Best anti hair loss shampoos for men 2023
Hair loss doesn’t have to be permanent, and if you get ahead of it, it certainly won’t happen quickly. If you experience it and want to slow down the effects, one of the best ways to boost the effort is to embrace your hair care regimen. Using the right ingredients, the best hair loss shampoos for men will keep hair strong and promote thicker, more rooted growth, and possibly slow the effects of male pattern hair loss. (Check out our favorite thinning hair shampoos, too.)
To find the best hair loss plan for you, it’s important to consult a board-certified dermatologist, says Dr. Milton R. Moore (who is based in San Antonio and co-owner of Holly Hall Supply Co.). Your doctor will be able to discuss the most effective medical-grade options, such as oral and topical treatments for hair loss, while advising you on the extra effort where shampoo fits in. Read on for our expert-approved top picks for the best hair loss shampoos, plus Moores’ recommendations on the key ingredients you should look for.
Ingredients to Look for in Hair Loss Shampoos for Men
There are a few key ingredients to consider when shopping for the best hair loss shampoos for men, Moore says. You won’t find them all in one product, but instead you’ll want to choose the hero ingredient that works best for you. Here are the three best ingredients to prevent excessive thinning and hair loss.
saw palmetto
Saw palmetto is an herbal treatment for androgenic alopecia or male pattern hair loss. This common type of loss is often caused by the production of dihydrotestosterone (DHT) in the body. Excess DHT causes hair follicles to miniaturize and eventually stop growing, Moore says. Although limited, there is some evidence that saw palmetto blocks the production of DHT, thereby slowing the rate of hair loss or possibly aiding in regrowth.
Pumpkin seed oil
Pumpkin seed oil can also counteract or reduce DHT activity, Moore says. It’s rich in nutrients like zinc and manganese, as well as tocopherols (vitamin E), phytosterols (plant sterols) and linoleic acid, which is an unsaturated fatty acid, he says. These components can decrease hair loss by decreasing androgen (DHT) activity, reducing inflammation, increasing blood flow to hair follicles, and providing the elements necessary for hair growth.
Ketoconazole
Ketoconazole can be very helpful in fighting dandruff that can accelerate hair loss, Moore says. It has antifungal properties that can counter thinning hair. If someone with thinning or falling hair also has dandruff, this ingredient is the one to use, as opposed to other excessively drying dandruff washes. As we also mentioned above, people with curly hair may want to avoid traditional dandruff shampoos because they can over-dry curls, which require lots of moisture.
Ingredients to avoid in shampoos for men with thinning hair
Moore is particularly skeptical of shampoos containing sulfate, which can dry out already vulnerable strands and cause further breakage or shedding. He suggests that people with particularly sensitive hair try co-washing, which basically means rinsing and rinsing hair with conditioner only, or using high-conditioning, lower-quality shampoos. This allows hair to be cleansed without the drying effect of many shampoos, he says.
He adds that people with curly hair should avoid drying products like dandruff shampoos, while people with straighter hair should avoid anything labeled as extra moisturizer. Humidity is good, there’s too much of a good thing like you’ve already overwatered a plant.
