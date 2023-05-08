Fashion
Fashion Group International’s 27th Annual Rising Star Awards Celebrate Future Great Designers
Monday, May 8, 2023, The International fashion group (FGI) hosted its 27th Annual Rising Star Awards, which celebrated and honored this year’s finalists and emerging talent. Hot on the heels of the Accessories Council Excellence Awards (ACE) Black Tie Gala on May 3, which took place at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City, honoring Wolverine as brand of the year, celebrating the 140th anniversary, the FGI awards also recognized emerging talent in fashion, beauty and related industries.
The directory FGI Rising Star Award lunch revamped its awards categories for the 2023 iteration. The new awards list featured gender-neutral categories recognizing fashion finalists, such as accessories, fine jewelry, beauty, sustainability, retail, collaborations and related entrepreneurial categories. The ticketed red carpet luncheon took place in New York City at the Lighthouse at Chelsea Piers, with views of Manhattan and the Hudson River to shine on finalists yearning for that kind of recognition.
Maryanne Grisz, President and CEO of FGI, said of the event, “We are honored to welcome the fashion industry to the FGI Rising Star Awards each year as we come together to celebrate some of the most promising new talent in fashion, beauty and business. . FGI has always sought to support the industry and its members, whether established or emerging talent. Over the years, past FGI Rising Star winners have become one of the leading voices in the industry, and I look forward to cheering on our finalists in their future successes.
After a long period of virtual gatherings, the return of the in-person Rising Star Awards is hosting its 27th celebration honoring new creatives with the evening’s keynote speaker Patricia Field, who kicked off the luncheon. Costume designer and founder of the ARTFashion organization Patricia Feild, as well as former model-turned-photographer, filmmaker, author and creative director Nigel Barker, Stefano Tonchi and fashion designer LaQuan Smith, will all present awards.
Patricia Field had many fashion moments and fostered the careers of many entrepreneurs during her tenure. She sees the FGI Rising Star Award as a way for young designers to reach their potential as artists through historical context. She says, “Fashion is a huge word, covering many areas including magazines, events, creators, etc. Regarding newcomers – I believe I have a reputation for recognizing newcomers as I have always been inspired by the fashionistas I meet along the way, not to mention my retail establishment, which was home to many young people fashion inspired. Young people tend to be more enthusiastic, optimistic and full of ideas.
While FGI celebrates the new, Field pays homage to the past. My philosophy is that the history of fashion – past and present – like other art forms, describes the times we live in, both positive and negative. An example would be the Roaring Twenties after World War I, skirt hemlines became shorter and the Charleston dance, when women waved their legs in the air – this describes positivity. The opposite would describe the Depression era when fashion became faded and formless, Field says.
Nigel Barker, former television show host America’s Next Top Model And The shot on VH1, shares a similar sentiment with Field. As younger generations have access to knowledge, Barker agrees that history can guide talent. He says you can Google certain aspects of what’s going on, but there are real situations. I sit on the board of several companies and lead creative teams mostly in their twenties. All I can do is help look 10 – 15 years into the future. For them, they look here and now.
The FGI has its own historical value as a catalyst for talent nearly 100 years before its first Rising Star Awards. I know FGI well. It’s been around since the 1930s, founded by 17 amazing women, including a former Vogue editor, Barker says. And people like Edith Head, big names in the fashion industry. It’s something I know very well, and it’s something I believe in too. Helping people – in mentoring. I believe in giving people a chance and an opportunity, and certainly, my career could not have arrived here without those moments.
Barker continues, that’s what the Rising Star Awards are for. It’s amazing when you hear of people who have won this award historically. People like Tori Birch, Philip Lim or Warby Parker – there’s a whole list of amazing people who have taken part in the Rising Star Awards.
LaQuan Smith of her eponymous label, who presented the Ready-to-Wear award on Monday afternoon, said: “The younger generation is much more aware of fashion today and the importance of sustainability. They need to learn how important it is to be authentic in the collections they produce. We are constantly influenced by what other people are doing, but in my opinion what makes a good collection is telling stories through personal journeys and experiences and allowing your work to be directional and to feel useful.
I’m very committed to supporting young, up-and-coming designers, Smith describes, comparing his business activities over the past decade. As I know, it’s not an easy task to create and manage your own brand, and I believe that support and recognition, especially at the beginning of a designer’s career, is essential for success. That’s why it’s so important to have events like the FGI Rising star awards that help shine a light on the most promising new talent in the fashion, beauty and related industries.
Founded in 1928, Fashion Group International has an ingenious history of promoting career advancement and supporting fashion professionals from education to the professional level. With a global network of chapters and more than 5,000 active members, the organization provides access to professional development opportunities, market intelligence, mentorship and event platforms for professional recognition.
Alumni of past Rising Star Awards are paved with some of fashion’s top talent. With acclaimed success after receiving their award, past winners have included Jason Wu, Tory Burch, Joseph Altuzarra, Phillip Lim, Brandon Maxwell, Thom Brown, Bond No. 9, Warby Parker, Jennifer Fleiss and Jennifer Hyman of Rent the Runway .
Fashion Group International participants can only be in business for six years or less, while the philanthropic arm, the Fashion Group Foundation, nurtures future talent. Training the next generation through education, scholarships, internships and career services, among its charitable partnerships and public service initiatives, are fundamental pillars of FGI.
