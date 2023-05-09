Princess Kates Coronation dress design surprises fans as new details are spotted





Kates’ dress was floor-length with a slight A-line skirt, and around the hemline was silver bullion and thread embroidery with rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock designs. In the recently published official coronation portraits, the embroidery continues around the cuffs of the long sleeves, and over the shoulders and chest as the neckline transitions into a curved V. The princess is believed to have taken inspiration from the style of the late Queen Elizabeth II for her dress, whose own coronation dress also featured national flowers. And just like the late Queen (who wore Norman Hartnell for both occasions), Kate also chose her wedding dress designer, Alexander McQueen, to create her coronation dress. Fans took to social media to comment on the design of the dress discovered by Kates. One said: WOW gorgeous and majestic and beautiful and graceful and tons of other things I can say!! Kate steals the show, as always. She is so beautiful and elegant, someone else wrote. A third added: I swear Kate is wearing a different dress. The neckline is 200% different from today’s neckline. And now she’s suddenly wearing this necklace? Confused.” READ MORE: Lady Louise looks glamorous in a black dress and gold jewelry

Underneath the royal blue dress was also a statement necklace that previously belonged to the Queen. The three row diamond necklace is known as the George VI Festoon Necklace and was commissioned by King George VI for his eldest daughter in 1950. The piece originally incorporated 105 loose set diamonds from the royal vault and was designed by Garrard, the official royal jeweler. Three years later, however, Elizabeth, who was now queen, removed ten of the diamonds to shorten the length of the necklace.

Although her diamond collection had grown considerably since 1950, the late Queen preferred the George VI Festoon necklace and wore it regularly. Of note, 12 times were recorded, with the majority of the occasions being state visits to other countries. But this is the first time the necklace has been worn by Kate. Along with the dazzling necklace, Kate wore Princess Diana pearl and diamond earrings which featured a horseshoe set with baguette diamonds and a pearl drop hanging from the diamond. To complement her accessories, Kate wore a sparkling headpiece which was created by Jess Collett and Alexander McQueen. READ MORE: Queen Camilla wears Anna Valentine jumpsuit for Coronation concert

The Princess was made a Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order (GCVO) by the late Queen in 2019, so she is now entitled to wear the Royal Victorian Grand Cross coats of arms. On her feet, Kate chose her trusty pair of Gianvito 105 white leather pumps by Gianvito Rossi. These aren’t a new pair of shoes in Kate’s wardrobe, in fact, they have a lot of the same style in different colors.

