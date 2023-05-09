Neutral and non-binary fashion is slowly maturing

Fashion and its changing forms have long been a source of controversy.

Once, it was women in pants that drew a frenzied reaction. Today, it’s the choices of people who identify as non-binary and challenge the norm in what they choose to wear and how they want to shop.

Accelerated by social media and the influence of international celebrities like Harry Styles, non-binary fashion is becoming more mainstream and pushing retailers to figure out how to catch up.

Amid the furor, a few – too few – mainstream brands have had the foresight to design clothes for people who don’t fit neatly into the gender binary, and for a growing group of younger shoppers who prefer s to dress across gender lines.

The communities these companies see have always existed, even when they were unrecognized.

And now their choices are helping to reinvent the way we think about everyday dressing.

Women began wearing trousers regularly in the early 20th century, which was widely condemned.

Those who wore bloomers (a precursor to slacks) and slacks came to represent a broader cultural shift called bloomerism, which depicted women engaging in more masculine pastimes like drinking, smoking, and gambling.

The threat has become so overwhelming that cities have passed laws banning women from wearing pants. The fear was that if women wore pants, what would be the next step? Men wearing robes while led by their wives? What’s a man if women can wear pants?

Sound familiar? History suggests that retailers who give in to retrograde ideals risk falling behind those who see non-binary shoppers as an integral part of the consumer landscape.

The community at 1.2 million It may seem niche, but brands offering gender-neutral clothing cater to the broader LGBTQ population. Building a reputation for inclusivity is also attracting a wider segment of younger buyers, who to research these brands and are also more likely to buy apart from their gender identity.

While much of traditional retail has ignored these changes, companies such as Target, Nordström, Uniqlo Co. and Hennes & Mauritz AB are slowly changing that, providing a model for the way forward.

This path crosses the culture wars. Republicans have passed dozens of state bills this year that do everything from nullifying gender-affirming healthcare to ban transgender girls in sport

And like a century ago, the way people dress is also under attack.

Several states have introduced — and Tennessee has passed — laws criminalizing drag performances. Texas Department of Agriculture last month began requiring staff to dress “in a manner consistent with their biological sex”.

Cultural change often precedes political change and you can already see this in the way retail shelves are starting to shift as people embrace their individual gender identities.

For many non-binary people, clothes are more than a necessity or self-expression — they’re a kind of armor.

For most people, outfits to mark the first day at work or a first date are often carefully selected to inspire confidence.

For a community whose humanity is threatened, clothing provides protection and affirmation.

What better feeling than when jeans hang off your hips the right way or a loose crop top floats at your waist?

For non-binary people, that feeling is part of their survival kit, MI Leggett, founder of genderless and sustainable fashion brand Official Rebrand, told me.

Leggett’s official rebranding, which incorporated in 2017, redefines excess and defective inventory of brands into new pieces that do not fall under the gender binary.

Some garments have explicit messages such as “God is trans” while others are designed without a particular female or male silhouette to show the expansion of gender, says Leggett, who uses the pronouns they and he.

They said wearing gender-affirming clothes makes them feel like “a much better version of myself.”

Yet shopping as someone who doesn’t exactly fit the gender binary can be stressful. At best, shoppers zigzag between shelves, from menswear to womenswear and even childrenswear, looking for something that suits their body and tastes.

Once they’re ready with a stack of options, they usually have to choose between men’s and women’s dressing rooms, and risk getting confused looks or someone telling them they’re in. the wrong dressing room.

Often, they leave exhausted, disheveled and without purchase. Shopping online also doesn’t provide much relief when it comes to fit and style.

This despite the fact that luxury designers have been experimenting with unisex fashion for decades. At the end of the 1960s, Parisian designers such as Pierre Cardin and André Courrèges, inspired by the space age, designed clothing pieces with simple silhouettes.

As recently as 2020, Marc Jacobs introduced a polysexual collection of clothes for “girls who are boys and boys who are girls”. [and] those who are neither.

From Stella McCartney to Gucci, high-end companies have rolled out lines that fall outside the gender binary.

The irony of luxury companies conceptualizing gender-neutral clothing is that LGBTQ people face higher rates of poverty, unemployment and homelessness.

They often struggle to find work, and many find steady income in service jobs at restaurants, cleaning companies, or on-call jobs.

So when companies like Target or H&M launch gender-neutral lines, it helps make shopping much more affordable. Target’s Pride collection comes out once a year but features gender inclusive pieces that can be worn anytime, including binders, an undergarment that people wear across their chest for a flatter look.

H&M’s unisex store offers t-shirts and hoodies that aren’t designed for a specific gender; ditto for its Denim United line.

PacSun’s 2021 color line was a collection “curated with no specific gender in mind”.

Still, some of these lines have drawn criticism from LGBTQ people. Target revamped its Pride collection with multiple LGBTQ designers following the release of its 2021 edition called disconnected, performative and confusing.

Few of these movements have happened without a homophobic and transphobic reaction. When Target launched a gender-neutral children’s clothing line, people vowed to boycott the company.

Some H&M shoppers objected to its switch to unisex dressing rooms. The risk of rolling out such lines is losing customers or facing a PR nightmare — something the Bud Light creator recently experienced after collaborating with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

But Nora Kleinewillinghoefer, associate partner in consumer practice at consultancy Kearney, told me that successful brands are mixing gender-neutral clothing in their stores so it’s available to everyone, and mainstreaming it. in their larger strategy.

Organizing stores around product categories (rather than gender) can help normalize gender neutrality.

Non-binary people have always found a way to shop, whether it’s weaving together a look using clothes from the men’s and women’s departments or frequenting thrift stores where the gender binary is less applied.

Sports retailers like Nike have become mainstays in many closets, in part because they don’t cater to one gender over another.

You’d be hard-pressed to find a non-binary person without a Nike sports bra in their drawer. The question is, what are the next big brands that will be sitting alongside it?