WATCH: 700 people, Bow Valley High march on Red Dress Day





About 700 Bow Valley High students and staff listened, marched and did a round dance to mark Red Dress Day, led by members of the Stoney Nakoda community. This was the second Red Dress Day event at school which focuses on learning and reflecting on the injustice suffered by the thousands of murdered and missing Indigenous girls and women and people of various gender identities. It’s a particularly difficult day for Gloria Snow, who was the guest speaker at the meeting. His aunt Evelyn Snow was found dead beside the CPR train tracks in Cochrane on March 20, 1977. The case remains unsolved. “That’s why we do the work, thinking of her,” she says. “It’s been almost 50 years, and the pain is still as great as it was then to find her murdered and missing here in Cochrane, among us, and we still have many unanswered questions.” During her address, she spoke about the struggle for justice and change. She referenced the 231 Calls for Justice as part of the Canadian government’s National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. “Acts of violence against Indigenous women, girls and people of diverse gender identities in Canada constitute genocide,” she said. Recommendations include engaging with communities through culturally relevant analysis. “So that’s putting a name to it. How many are Stoney Nakoda? How many are women? How many are girls? How many are missing now?” She says those affected should be given the opportunity to opt out of abusive situations through community and network support. She believes this will enhance, promote and foster their social, economic, cultural and political well-being. “And so, in honor of my late aunt, we seek to get the job done and we seek justice as we march. We light a candle, we say her name, and we demand justice for the thousands of murdered and missing Indigenous women.” BVHS teacher Jenisse Galloway is thrilled to have the opportunity to build understanding between students and the Stoney Nakoda community. “I think it’s always a powerful moment to see that little connection on the faces of the students as they listen to the guest speaker and then take the walk. And having the symbolism of the red robes along the course is extremely powerful.” Snow says it was an honor to walk with the students and is inspired to raise awareness for Red Dress Day in Cochrane and beyond. Snow and Galloway believe there is an opportunity for more collaborations throughout the school year.

