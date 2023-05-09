Fast Fashion: Palm Angels accelerates in Formula 1





After its first show at Paris Fashion Week rue Cambon, Palm Angels is not slowing down. The Italian house raced at the Miami International Autodrome, where the Miami Grand Prix took place last weekend, to present its first collection as a sponsor of Haas, the only Formula 1 team in the Americas. Founder Francesco Ragazzi hosted a pre-race dinner with team drivers Nicolas Hlkenberg and Kevin Magnussen, along with Candice Swanepoel, Josephine Skriver, Stella Maxwell, Brooklyn Beckham, Evan Ross and Miami Heats Tyler Herro. Also in attendance were Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, illustrating the importance of the Grand Prix, now in its second year, to the local economy. The evening coincided with the launch of a new collection co-branded with Haas, consisting of unusually high pit-lane apparel and a new spring-heeled sneaker. When it came time to race the following afternoon, Hlkenberg and Magnussen wore Palm-patterned racing suits to drive their Palm-logo cars at speeds of over 200 mph around the Miami circuit. Germany’s Nico Hulkenberg and Haas F1 at the F1 Grand Prix in Miami. Photo: Courtesy of Haas Before starting, hopes were high that Haas would finish in the top three securing a place on the podium after Magnussen qualified to start the race in fourth position. As Ragazzi explained, in 2022 the F1 season’s cumulative TV audiences were recorded at 1.54 billion, while an average of 70 million people watched each race. We wanted to get involved in F1 because after the Netflix Drive to survive, it’s become one of the fastest growing sports in the United States, and the crowd paying attention to it is really young and diverse, he added. Haas is a team we really identify with in that it is powered by Italian expertise as it partners with Ferrari, but it is American with an American attitude and mindset. Plus, they’re rookie underdogs compared to everyone else on the grid and we relate to that as well.

