Acquisition of Aditya Birla Fashions TCNS Costly, Analysts Say; The ABFRL allays concerns





Aditya Birla Fashion Retail (ABFRL) likely paid a heavy price to acquire high-end women’s ethnic clothing retailer TCNS Clothing, but ABFRL management eased investor concerns by saying valuations justified the outlook for future of acquired brands. Analysts fear that the ABFRL will have its work cut out to revive the growth of TCNS, which has been slow for the past 4-5 years. On Friday evening, ABFRL announced its acquisition of TCNS through a cash and share swap agreement for a total estimated value of 2,900 crores. According to analysts, the merger ratio of 11 shares of ABFRL for 6 shares of TCNS values ​​the shares of the target company at 275 each, while ABFRL pays 503 per share for the acquisition of the shares from the promoters and for the open offer. Kotak Institutional Equities said the price of 503 was 9% above the fair value of TCNS in its estimate. On the valuation front, Ashish Dikshit, MD, ABFRL, said it was done with the value creation TCNS expected to provide in the long run in mind. TCNS is expected to deliver a double-digit EBITDA margin over the next 2-3 years and then return to high double-digit pre-Covid levels, he added. Complete the portfolio

For ABFRL, the acquisition fills a gap in its high-end women’s ethnic apparel portfolio, of which TCNS owns leading brands such as W and Aurelia. Both brands are considered to have the potential to become 1,500+ crore businesses and the company’s five brands are expected to drive ABFRL’s growth, Dikshit said. ABFRL has a broad portfolio of apparel brand partnerships with Tarun Tahiliani, Sabyasachi Mukherjee in the high end, Marigold, Jaypore and Tasva in the premium segment and a range in the value segment. Emkay Global Financial Services said TCNS has unique strengths because most of its brands have strong brand recall among its core customer segments. They are penetration leading brands with the added benefit of being cost effective. Challenges

TCNS has been underperforming for several years now and ABFRL will need to invest time and resources to turn the business around. Between FY19 and FY23, TCNS revenue only increased by 1-2% every year. Kotak Institutional Equities pointed out that the ABFRL has set a lofty goal to resuscitate a company that is experiencing growth challenges. Dikshit explained that TCNS had been hit by Covid and was going through a rough patch and needed more time to recover. He said the strength of the brands was intact and the brands would be able to command a premium as they had before. According to Emkay Global, despite its strong brands, TCNS was currently going through a difficult period, given its moderate revenue growth and stretched cost base, resulting in deteriorating profitability. The company’s cost base has widened due to network expansion and cost inflation, leading to its break-even point in FY23 from a profit of 190 crores in FY19. These are all concerns that ABFRL will need to address if it is to see the value proposition of the acquisition move forward. Management said the acquisition will be funded from cash flows worth Rs 1,430 crore generated from the conversion of warrants issued in favor of Singapore GIC and another Rs 700-800 crore of debt. SHARE Copy link

Posted May 8, 2023

