How ‘It Girl’ Vashtie Kola embraced her Trinidadian roots and found her style

Vashtie Kola has directed music videos with Kendrick Lamar and Rihanna and is the first woman to design Air Jordans.

Named one of New York Magazine’s “It Girls”, Kola rose to fame for her monthly “1992” parties.

Kola spoke with Insider reporter Yoonji Han about her Trinidadian roots and finding her style.

Loading Something is loading. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/> Thanks for recording! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go.



download app



This is an essay based on a conversation with Vashtie Kola, music video director, filmmaker, artist, designer and DJ. It has been edited for length and clarity.

My parents immigrated from Trinidad to upstate New York, where we lived in a predominantly Black American and African-Jamaican community. My father is of Indian descent and my mother is Indian and African, but growing up I was confused because I didn’t understand how the cultures came together. It was never explained why we ate curry dishes when my black friends ate more American food, and my Indian classmates often wondered why I ate the same food as them.

It wasn’t until I took a trip to Trinidad and saw the mix of cultures and people who looked like me that I started to understand. Even though I had wanted to fit in and be American, I found that I didn’t have to explain my culture, my food, my mother’s accent.

Vashtie Kola as a child, bottom left, with his mother and older sister.

Courtesy of Vashtie Kola





My growing understanding of my culture influenced my style: I started wearing Indian gold, very common in the Caribbean, as well as fabrics from Trinidad. I listened to music from Trinidad and the Caribbean, like soca, calypso and dance hall.

I’ve always been an artist, and after college I really dove into exploring my culture through art. After graduating from film school, I made a Musical clip for Caribbean artists featuring Rihanna. We were able to recreate the dance hall style for the video, which I was really excited about.

Create a party for tastemakers and celebrities

Vaste Kola.

angelo shot





I started “1992”, a monthly 90s-themed party, as a kind of revolt against the way New York nightlife was back in the early 2000s. Most clubs had a dress code , a VIP line and bottle service, the whole system was a huge turnoff for me.

I was turned away from nightclubs for wearing sneakers and a T-shirt, which went against the “club wear” of tight dresses and heels. I was very anti to that, and I wanted to create a space where people could just come in as they were, and not spend a ton of money, or wait in a VIP line.

At first, I wasn’t a DJ, because I didn’t feel like it was a space for me.

In hip hop culture, it’s about being authentic and staying real. I grew up respecting hip hop culture and its four pillars: DJing, animation, b-boying and graffiti and it didn’t feel authentic to show up with a laptop and suddenly be a DJ.

It wasn’t until Q-Tip, who is hugely respected and talented and a mentor of mine, encouraged me that I felt this was the “ok” I needed to get into the DJing.

Now I create mixes of Caribbean songs with tracks from artists I grew up with, like Nas, Biggie, Rakeem and Depeche Mode. My brother, who is gay, also introduced me to voguing and house music, so those are elements that I include as well.

Vashtie Kola performs at House Party NYC at Webster Hall on February 12, 2015.

Nicky Digital/Corbis via Getty Images





The first woman to design Air Jordans

The “1992” parties put me on the New York nightlife radar, but becoming the first woman to design Jordans has always been the proudest moment of my career.

Growing up, I couldn’t afford anything branded. I was 14 when I first bought designer sneakers, and I couldn’t afford Jordans until I was 18.

The opportunity presented itself in the 2000s, when I became known for my style and as the girl hanging out downtown. The style is unique; it’s an expression. He often speaks before you, so this is an important element for everyone. It can be reflected in clothes, the way you communicate, your energy.

I worked at Stssy in college and grew up as a kid obsessed with streetwear and sneakers. Back then, nobody really wore sneakers, like they do now. But I wasn’t wearing what most people were wearing, which helped me stand out.

Vashtie x Puma fashion show, 2015, New York.

Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage





In 2009, I was throwing a birthday party for myself, and I wanted a giant cake in the shape of my favorite sneaker: the Jordan 3. It was huge; I was so in love with the cake that I wouldn’t even let anyone cut it. I took it home to try to save it, which didn’t work because I got home and it wouldn’t fit in my fridge.

It’s funny because some blogs like Hypebeast covered the party, and a month later I was invited to Kanye’s birthday party and he had a cake version of his Yeezys, which made me say, “Okay, you were inspired by me and that’s fine.”

Kola, Q-Tip and Rob Young at Kola’s birthday party with his Jordan 3 sneaker cake.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage





The cake led to a conversation with a friend who happened to work at Jordan, who said we should collaborate. The next day I was on the phone discussing designs to celebrate the Jordan 2’s anniversary.

I chose purple because the color, a mix of feminine red and masculine blue, has always been important to me as a tomboy.

When I launched my clothing brand, Violette, I kept it unisex, because I had been wearing men’s clothing for so long, I couldn’t see the difference between men and women. The color violet is a blurring of the worlds.

I also added elements to the Jordans that represent birthday celebrations, like silver threaded through the laces and amber emblems in the sole of the shoe.

Jordan 2 sneakers from Vashtie.

Courtesy of Vashtie Kola





From tomboy to “It Girl”

When I had the track of “It Girl” from The Cut in 2014, I was excited and honored. I wanted to be an example for other girls, to show them that they could do what I did, because I didn’t have that growing up.

At one point in my career, I wanted to be anonymous and work under a pseudonym, especially when I started my career directing music videos.

But then I started to realize that there were other young people who identified with me, whether they were Caribbean, Asian or white. People all over the world have been writing messages on my blog like “I totally identify with you. I want to dress like this but my parents don’t understand” or “They don’t understand what kind of music I listen to For.”

I also felt like being considered an “It Girl” was great for other people who also didn’t feel like they fit the mold. My sense of an “It Girl” back then was girls who came from famous or wealthy families. Me being the complete opposite of that, it was like a triumph for me and people like me.

It’s funny see me lined up with some people in the New York Magazine roundup, because I never felt like I was part of what they felt was out of my league. They came from wealthy families, with surnames that meant something, and I once rolled down a red carpet in motorcycle boots and cut-off jeans. So it felt like it was a win for my culture and for other brown and black people who don’t see themselves as people who might fit into that category.