PCC Fashion Design students prepare for the Spring Fashion Show





TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) Pima Community College’s fashion design program has five decades under its belt, a true hidden gem on campus, some say. “A lot of people don’t know that Pima has a fashion program, explains Savannah Franco. Franco is the director of the program’s next showcase on Friday, May 19. I actually started out doing criminal justice, I had no idea a fashion program existed here, Franco says. Although some may not know it, PCC’s Fashion and Apparel Design Department has a lot to offer students who want to pursue a career in fashion. I didn’t know how to sew when I started in the fashion program and then I came out with my own clothing brand, Franco tells me. KGUN 9 Pima fashion design student Savannah Franco says she started her college career studying criminal justice. From the basics to the more advanced, there is something for everyone to learn. We still teach a lot of the basics, flat pattern making, sewing, textiles, introduction to fashion design, how to design a collection,” says Nancy Spaulding, who heads up the department. We now have a lot of technology. We are truly entering the digital age. And on May 19, the students’ creations will be fully exhibited. KGUN 9 Freshman Fashion Design student Eddie Jeon prepares for Pima’s upcoming student showcase. As a student, I have so much freedom to express myself creatively and I get so much support from my teachers, says Jeon. Eddie Jeon, in his first year on the program, will be one of the creators of the show: I have 5 clothes and 3 looks. This will be a return show for the program, partnering for its fifth year with Goodwill of Southern Arizona. I think the show will be really great for the community, says Franco. “We haven’t really had a big show since 2019.” The theme this year? “A new aesthetic.” I think trends are gone because people wear what they want, says Spaulding. I think fashion has evolved in many ways. Proceeds from the show will be donated directly to the class. Fashion is such a small community, we are small but mighty, says Franco. But that community is growing here in southern Arizona. Franco says: Hey Tucson, fashion exists here. It’s here in your hometown. Tickets are available online from $25. “A New Aesthetic” will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 19 at the TCC Leo Rich Theater, 1260 S. Church Ave. –

Heidi will return is an anchor and reporter for KGUN 9. Heidi spent 5 years as a morning anchor in Waco where she was named Best Anchor Team by the Texas Associated Press. Share your story ideas and important issues with Heidi via email [email protected] or by connecting to Facebook, instagramAnd Twitter.

