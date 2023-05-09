Fashion
Aditya Birla Fashion, TCNS Clothing’s stock tank on merger news; analysts say merger was unnecessary
- At around 1,650 crore for a 51% stake, the acquisition could be one of the biggest deals in the Indian fashion space.
- After the merger, each shareholder of TCNS will receive 11 shares of Aditya Birla Fashion for every 6 shares held in TCNS.
- Analysts aren’t too positive on the merger given that TCNS has posted losses for the past two years and underperformed its peers.
- With this acquisition, analysts expect Aditya Birla Fashion’s net debt to reach its highest level in three years. In fact, the company may also have to raise funds to finance the acquisition.
After Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL) announced a merger with TCNS Clothing over the weekend, shares of both companies fell sharply on Monday – while TCNS fell 20%, Aditya Birla Fashion fell 5%.
As part of the transaction, ABFRL will make a conditional open offer to acquire up to 29% of TCNS at 503 per share from public shareholders and acquire the remaining stake from the founding sponsors to achieve an aggregate 51% stake in TCNS .
After the merger, each shareholder of TCNS will receive 11 shares of ABFRL for every 6 shares held in TCNS.
The acquisition could be one of the biggest deals in the Indian fashion space as the value of the developer’s stake and open bid for TCNS is around 1,650 crore for a 51 crore stake. %.
Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of Aditya Birla Group, said the acquisition of TCNS prepares ABFRL for the next phase of growth.
“By embracing TCNS’ portfolio of beloved women’s ethnic brands, we reinforce our commitment to ethnic apparel, the largest category in the apparel industry. With this acquisition, the fast-growing ABFRL platform is ready for the next phase of transformational growth.
Analysts say merger unnecessary given TCNS Clothing’s underperformance
Analysts, however, aren’t too positive on the merger given that TCNS has posted losses for the past two years – despite shrinking losses, it continues to underperform its peers.
“We don’t know why ABFRL found it necessary to acquire the business of TCNS, other than the fact that it immediately increases the size of its revenues by 8-10%. What ABFRL is essentially buying is 12-13 billion in annual revenue, given that it may have to rebuild profit and loss (P&L) almost entirely from scratch from a profitability perspective,” said a report from JM Financial.
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail will raise 700-800 crore in debt to help fund TCNS acquisition, says a AND report.
“Unlike other mergers and acquisitions, we believe this transaction does not need to be considered from an earnings per share (EPS) accretion/dilution or synergy perspective. The key aspect is brand adjustment and more importantly turnaround as TCNS has been lagging its peers in recovery and underperforming for more than two years now.Only a successful turnaround of the same can create shareholder value,” said analysts at Nuvama Institutional Equities.
TCNS is among the key players in the women’s ethnic clothing market with brands such as W, Aurelia, Wishful and Elleven.
However, analysts believe the market remains very crowded with a large proportion of unorganized players catering to very price-conscious female consumers.
“This may have led to a low compound annual growth rate of 2% in revenue (FY19-23E) in TCNS operating at a premium and >65% gross margins. Therefore, we believe that TCNS earnings recovery would be difficult and in-house large-scale construction could have been a good alternative for ABFRL,” said a report from Motilal Oswal.
ABFRL’s net debt could reach its highest level in three years
Over the past two years, ABFRL has acquired brands like House of Masaba, Sabyasachi, Jaypore, Finesse International (Shantanu & Nikhil) and many others.
With the latest acquisition, analysts expect ABFRL’s net debt to reach its highest level in three years. In fact, the company may also have to raise funds to finance the acquisition.
“We estimate that ABFRL’s net debt as of March 2023 is well above our original forecast – possibly at its highest level in the past three years. cash from the transaction, namely the purchase of 51% of the capital for approximately 16.5 billion dollars,” said a report by JM Financial.
Some analysts say Aditya Birla Fashion’s list of acquisitions only adds to its portfolio of loss-making businesses.
“Over the past few years, ABFRL has invested in several new businesses, with a long tail of businesses that are currently loss-making or have yet to stabilize… The acquisition of TCNS could add to this long tail,” said a report by Motilal Oswal.
On Monday, shares of ABFRL closed down 3.38% at 206.95 while those of TCNS Clothing closed down 19.99% at 416.75.
