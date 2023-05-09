Fashion
Men's tennis wins CUNYAC championship, other news – The Ticker
The Baruch College Bearcats did not have a particularly busy week in terms of schedule load, as men’s tennis and softball played one game per week and baseball played two games.
However, the men’s tennis teams were exciting, as they won the CUNY Athletic Conference Championship.
men’s tennis
For the fifth straight year, the men’s tennis team sits atop CUNYAC, beating the Hunter College Hawks 5-0 at the USTA National Tennis Center on April 27.
The men won all three doubles matches, including an 8-0 sweep by Christopher Tham and Nicholas Santiago in doubles match No.
Tham swept the No. 1 singles match, 6-0 in both sets, to earn the Bearcats their fourth victory. Nicholas Santiago swept the No. 4 singles match in a similar fashion to earn the Bearcats’ fifth win and Hunter sweep.
Since the 2017 season, the Bearcats have taken over the CUNYAC. The 2020 and 2021 seasons have been canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions; however, the men started with a 4-1 record in 2020.
The results of the CUNYAC finals were not surprising. Before the seasons started, CUNYAC head coaches voted the Bearcats as the favorite to win it all and Tham as the favorite to win Player of the Year.
Both of those predictions came true, as Tham won Player of the Year on April 26 and the Bearcats won the championship the next day. Tham was also named Finals MVP.
Tham, Juan Paredes and Jim Bauer were named to CUNYAC’s first men’s tennis team. Santiago was named in the second team. Bauer was also named to the sportsmanship team.
Men’s tennis ends its season unbeaten in CUNYAC and with a stunning 14-4 on aggregate. Team now moves to NCAA Division III Tournament to face Farmingdale on May 5
Soft ball
The softball team played a doubleheader against the Brooklyn College Bulldogs on April 27, winning both halves of the game.
The first half of the doubleheader saw the Bearcats take a 4-0 lead early in the first inning. The Bearcats managed to keep the Bulldogs scoreless until the bottom of the sixth, where they scored a run in a desperate effort.
Carly Quint pitched each inning allowing just four hits and a run while posting a single error. She also had five strikeouts.
The second half was even more dominant for the Bearcats, who swept the Bulldogs 8-0.
The team scored one run in the first inning and one in the third, but scored six runs in the sixth inning to put the game aside.
Caroline Gallagher pitched all six innings, allowing just five hits. She also posted zero errors and zero walks while scoring four strikeouts.
The Bearcats will face Rutgers University-Newark and the John Jay College Bulldogs this week, their final meetings before the CUNYAC playoffs.
Baseball
The baseball team played a doubleheader against John Jay College on April 28, winning both halves of the game.
The first half saw the Bearcats take a 2-0 lead. The Bearcats would add two more in the fifth and one in the sixth to seal the deal, 5-3.
Nathaniel Demchak pitched the first six innings, allowing three hits and three runs, but scoring 10 strikeouts. Joseph Bello closed the game for the Bearcats, posting two strikeouts and allowing zero hits and zero runs.
The second half of the doubleheader saw an even wider margin of victory for the Bearcats, with the team winning 9-3.
It was a scoreless game for both teams until the bottom of the fifth, when the Bearcats exploded for five runs. The Bulldogs responded with three of their own in the top of the sixth, but the Bearcats came back with four more in the bottom of the sixth to put it away.
Jeremy Ramirez pitched the first six innings, scoring six strikeouts and allowing four hits and three runs. Brian Baek closed out the game, scoring one strikeout and allowing a hit.
The team will face Lehman College on May 5 in a doubleheader for Bearcats Appreciation Day, its final game before the CUNYAC playoffs.
