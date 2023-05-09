Tears flowed at Red Dress Day event in Chilliwack as April Parisian’s missing cousin spoke





April Parisian’s cousin at the Ann Davis Society’s Red Dress event on May 5, 2023. Parisian went missing near Spuzzum in 2020. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress) A poster of April Parisian who went missing in 2020 near Spuzzum, at the Ann Davis Society’s Red Dress event on May 5, 2023. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress) April Parisian went missing near Spuzzum in 2020. (Paul Henderson/Chilliwack Progress) Chilliwack-Kent MP Kelli Paddon speaks at the Ann Davis Society’s Red Dress event on May 5, 2023. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress) April Parisian’s face on a banner at the Ann Davis Transition Society’s Red Dress Day event on Friday, May 5, helped make the gathering darker and more real. Parisienne disappeared from her community of Spuzzum in April 2020. Her boyfriend was found dead of a self-inflicted wound inside a vehicle of his on a road between Chilliwack and Abbotsford a month later. A few dozen people gathered in the Ann Davis parking lot to create a sea of ​​red to mark Red Dress Day and Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG). There were guest speakers, percussion, a jingle dancer, open mic and a visual display on MMIWG. One of those speakers was Dee Eashappie who is Parisian’s cousin from Saskatchewan. Eashappie was moved to tears as he recounted how Parisien became one of the MMIWGs. On April 21, 2020, five days after police located the Parisienne’s truck and motorhome with her dead boyfriend inside, an IHIT spokesperson said they believed she “may have been the victim of a criminal act”. She still has not been found. A banner contained information on where it was last seen, a description, and that anyone with information or advice is asked to contact the RCMP or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS ). Red Dress Day at Ann Davis was organized in collaboration with MMIWG Coordinator and Cultural Advisor/Elder Dionne McGrath, Wilma’s Transition Society and Pacific Community Resources Society. Do you have anything to add to this story, or anything else we should report? E-mail:

[email protected]

chiliwackhopeNativeMMIWMMIWG



