The Best Shoulder Strengthening Exercises for Men

Who doesn’t want strong shoulders? Toned and defined shoulders not only look good, but also play a vital role in improving your overall strength. To this effect, knowing the best shoulder strengthening exercises will go a long way in achieving your desired body goals.

Usually, the shoulders are involved in many upper body movements such as pushing, pulling, and lifting, while also playing a key role in helping you maintain good posture. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned pro, incorporating shoulder exercises into your workout routine can help you build stronger muscles while improving your overall strength. So on that note, here are six exercises we recommend adding to your workout for your next shoulder workout day at the gym.

6 shoulder strengthening exercises to try

Here are some effective shoulder strengthening exercises you can add to your workout routine, along with some tips to help you get the most out of your shoulder workouts.

Shoulder press

Also known as the overhead press, the shoulder press is a compound exercise that primarily targets the shoulders, triceps and upper chest. To do shoulder presses, you should sit on a bench with your feet shoulder-width apart while holding a dumbbell in each hand at shoulder height. Now, with your palms facing forward and your elbows bent, press the dumbbells up and over until your arms are fully extended. Hold for a moment, then slowly lower the dumbbells to shoulder height.

When performing shoulder presses, it’s important to keep your core engaged and your back straight to avoid injury. Also, start with weights that allow you to perform the exercise without compromising your form. You can gradually increase the weight you lift as you progress. It’s also important to avoid locking your elbows at the top of the movement, as this can put unnecessary strain on your joints.

Vertical rows

Vertical rows are another compound exercise that focuses on your traps and shoulders. To do this exercise, start with your feet shoulder-width apart and hold a barbell with an overhand grip, with your hands slightly closer than shoulder-width apart. Let the barbell hang in front of your body with your arms fully extended and elbows pointing out to the sides. Now raise the bar towards your chin, starting with your elbows. Hold for a moment at the top of the movement, then slowly lower the bar back to the starting position.

Pro tip: You can also do the same exercise with dumbbells for a cool variation.

Rear Delt Flyes

Rear deltoid flies are an isolation exercise that targets the posterior head of the shoulder deltoid muscle. Start by standing with your feet shoulder-width apart and holding a dumbbell in each hand, palms facing each other. Step forward at the hips, keeping your back straight and your core engaged, then let your arms hang down to the floor with your elbows slightly bent. Keeping your arms straight, raise the dumbbells to the sides, squeezing your shoulder blades together as you lift. Hold for a moment at the top of the movement, then slowly lower the dumbbells back to the starting position.

Front elevations

If you want to flaunt toned (and strong!) shoulders, front raises are a wonderful exercise to incorporate into your workouts. This exercise targets the front of your shoulders, especially the anterior deltoids. As with most exercises, start by standing with your feet shoulder-width apart and holding a dumbbell in each hand, palms facing your body. Keeping your arms straight, lift the dumbbells in front of you until they’re parallel to the floor and hold them for a bit, then slowly lower the dumbbells back down.

You can also perform this exercise using different types of equipment, such as a bar or resistance bands, or by performing it standing on one leg.

Lateral Raises

Lateral raises help you focus on your side shoulder muscles. To do this exercise, start by holding a dumbbell in each hand with your palms facing your body and your elbows slightly bent. Now raise your arms out to the sides until they are parallel to the floor, palms down. Hold the position for a moment and then slowly lower your arms back down. Incorporating this exercise into your workouts will help improve your strength, balance, and stability.

Push ups

Push-ups not only help you build your chest muscles and triceps, but they also strengthen your shoulders. To perform a basic push-up, you should start in a high plank position with your hands shoulder-width apart and your wrists directly below your shoulders. Engage your core and lower yourself by bending your elbows, keeping your body in a straight line from head to heels. When your chest is just above the floor (make sure you’re not touching the floor!), pause for a second, then come back up to the starting position, extending your arms.

