Catwalk Success: Memorial Health Foundation Fashion Show Raises Nearly $129,000 to Support Cancer Patients | News, Sports, Jobs







MARIETTA — The Memorial Health Foundation’s 18th Annual Hollywood Nights Fashion Show has reached a record high in donations. The show raised $128,931 to support local cancer patients. Presented by Eramet, the fashion show took place on April 28 at the Dyson-Baudo Recreation Center at Marietta College and was attended by more than 700 people. “We are thrilled with the outpouring of support from the community. This event broke records, and we are grateful to everyone who made it possible,” Jarrett Stull, executive director of the Memorial Health Foundation, said. “All proceeds from the fashion show will benefit patients at local cancer centers and help them maintain their quality of life and continuity of care.” The fashion show featured models who had or are being treated for cancer at the Belpre Cancer Center. These brave individuals demonstrated courage, resilience and positivity on the podium, inspiring hope and healing in the hearts of all in attendance, Stull said. “It was very empowering to see the community, oncologists, doctors, nurses and participants cheering us on as we walked the track,” Matt Hill, one of the models who walked during the show, said. “It was an amazing evening, and being able to connect with other cancer patients and being able to have this time to get to know them and bond was really special.” Another model, Lacey Sayre, echoed Hill’s sentiments. “I had an amazing time. Seeing Dr. Cawley (an oncologist at Belpre Cancer Center) dancing and cheering on the models was awesome,” says Sayre. “There aren’t many oncologists who would do that. I was able to walk on the track with my son, and it was also a very special moment for me. Memorial Health System is committed to providing exceptional care to the community, regardless of financial need. The support and dedication healthcare professionals have shown to their patients was evident at the recent fashion show. The event not only raised a substantial amount of money for the Cancer Center’s Breast Health and Emergency Funds, but also brought the community and healthcare professionals together to show their unwavering support for the people affected by cancer. “The $128,931 raised at the Memorial Health Foundation’s 18th Annual Fashion Show will go to the Cancer Center’s Breast Health and Emergency Funds, which help eligible patients maintain their quality of life and continuity of care. », Stul said. “This assistance includes, but is not limited to, transportation to and from appointments, prescribed medications, necessary dental work, screening mammograms, and free wigs for patients experiencing hair loss due to treatment. . The impact of this event on the lives of cancer patients in our community cannot be overstated. For many of these people, the financial burden of cancer treatment can be overwhelming, forcing them to choose between paying for basic necessities and accessing lifesaving care. The Cancer Center’s Breast Health and Patient Emergency Funds provide crucial support to ensure that patients can focus on their treatment and recovery without added stress or financial strain. The Memorial Health Foundation encourages anyone who has been diagnosed with cancer or is currently undergoing treatment to consider receiving care from the Memorial Health System, which provides world-class care right at home, regardless of the patient’s financial situation. . To contribute to the Memorial Health Foundation or to learn more about how to help, go to mhsystem.org/foundation or contact the Memorial Health Foundation at (740) 374-4913. Memorial Health Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to building a healthier community through education, special patient assistance funds, charitable care, advanced medical equipment, and area funding where the needs are greatest throughout the Memorial Health System and community. Today’s breaking news and more to your inbox

