



Stay ahead of the fashion trend and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the fashion trend and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Katy Perry has revealed a special note has been embroidered inside her stunning coronation concert dress. The Roar singer performed at Windsor Castle alongside Lionel Richie, Take That and other artists in honor of the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Perry, 38, posted several behind-the-scenes photos from the show, including one of her posing inside Windsor Castle while wearing her gold lamé dress, designed by Vivienne Westwood. A second photograph showed the inside of the dress’s bodice, which was embroidered with the words: KATY PERRY. Charles III. 2023.Volkswagen. The embroidery included a small crown sewn next to the kings name. VW indicated the initials of designer Westwood, who died last December. Perry also included two clips from the concert in his post. The last photograph in his series was that of the american idol Judge hugging her mother, Mary Perry, who accompanied her to the UK for Coronation weekend. In the caption, she writes: My Idol the set is a little different today [shocked face emoji]. The Perrys ballgown with matching opera gloves was hailed as iconic by fans, many of whom said it was one of the best outfits of the night. Others also jokingly compared her dress to Quality Street gold foil wrappers. The pop star performed his hits Roar and Firework in front of the newly crowned King and Queen, as well as the Prince and Princess of Wales and two of their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Also present in the royal box were the Princess Royal, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and other members of the Royal Family. Around 20,000 people attended the event, which included a moving tribute from Prince William to his father. Other stars who delivered performances included Olly Murs, Nicole Scherzinger, Tom Cruise, Hugh Jackman, Ncuti Gatwa and Pierce Brosnan. George and Charlotte were seen laughing when Muppets Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog made surprise appearances alongside host Hugh Bonneville.

