Corneliani launches a new expansion plan in North America





Italian formalwear brand Corneliani has announced a new expansion plan for North America in partnership with Triluxe, a retail group specializing in high-end and luxury menswear. The strategic alliance aims to enhance Corneliani’s operations in the United States, from distribution and collection definition to cross-channel marketing and communications activities. The partnership with Triluxe will be the foundation of an integrated strategy focused on the specific needs and tastes of US consumers, WWD reported. The city and travel wardrobe will be characterized by contemporary elegance, with light fabrics, innovative materials, comfortable silhouettes and vibrant colors. Currently, Corneliani relies on a distribution network of 60 points of sale, including specialized stores and selected department stores. Triluxe will also allocate an exclusive dedicated space in its Manhattan offices to present the Corneliani collections. The brand will also focus on improving its online sales channel, which is currently showing 57% annual growth, with a particular focus on the UK, the Netherlands and the US. Giorgio Brandazza, CEO of Corneliani, is convinced that this omnichannel strategy will ensure concrete and lasting penetration in North America. He believes that this alliance with Triluxe is only the beginning of a broader development prospect, which will extend to other important world markets. Corneliani’s spring-summer 2024 pre-collection sales campaign will launch in mid-May, and the brand has confirmed its participation in the Chicago Collective Men’s Edition 2023 in August with a dedicated booth, WWD said. In addition, the brand will inaugurate a new Gent’s Club inspired by made-to-measure and the Italian way of life. The global project will start in North America during the second half of 2023 and aims to share the experience of excellence of made in Italy through a membership program. Corneliani’s revenues increased by 40% over the previous year, and the brand is currently available in more than 750 points of sale worldwide, including multi-brands, corners and franchisees.

