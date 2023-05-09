Are fashion swaps the key to conscious consumption in the Gulf?





Our mission is to enable the development of a thriving, sustainable and inclusive Saudi fashion industry, said Fashion Commission CEO Burak Cakmak. With Saudi’s young population increasingly inspired by international trends, what better time than now to engage consumers on this journey and share with them the importance of circulating pre-loved clothes to work towards a sustainable future. for industry? The latest swap event hosted by the Saudis Fashion Commission in early April took place over five days and saw 7,150 items swapped between more than 1,100 visitors. Once consumers became familiar with the concept, they came back to it daily. All age groups were present and talking, from children aged 6 to parents, grandparents and elderly people, some of whom came three days in a row to talk, Cakmak explains. The Fashion Commission already has its next exchange scheduled for November this year. Saudi Arabia has a young population, the largest in the GCC, and it is aligned with international trends, including a better understanding of circular consumption, Cakmak said. As good as new The exchange has connected well with Arab consumers. What is unusual about the Saudi consumer compared to the rest of the world is the way they store products. Some trade-ins are in fantastic, almost like-new condition, Cakmak says. Cyrille Fabre, senior partner and director of the consulting firm Bain and Cos, which leads consumer products and distribution in the Middle East, echoes this: The second-hand market is certainly developing. These exchanges are a clear example of this, as is the growth of the pre-loved marketplace The Luxury Closet. This partly reflects concern for sustainability, but also shows local consumers’ appetite for attractive offers. What is unique in the region is the quality of the second-hand offer. Local consumers take great care of their luxury goods and when they sell them, they are usually in pristine condition. Nirvana Abdul, a conscious fashion activist based in Saudi Arabia, attended the first exchange that took place in Riyadh in 2021. I saw how much people liked it and how you find vintage pieces from brands luxury that you could never find in regular stores. This encouraged her to host two of her own pre-loved fashion events. I’d say the reason pop-ups and thrift stores appeal to consumers is more because you find such nice pieces at such a good price than for the sake of the environment, but that’s a beginning and it helps consumers to think more consciously. Having previously worked on exchanges in Dubai in 2018 and the first Saudi exchange in 2021, Duffy is aware that simply exchanging clothes is not enough; the event should be both educational and experiential. In the region, second-hand items are generally considered junk because they have been used before, he says. The exchanges helped people turn that notion around. The Gulf region has a huge culture of giving and receiving, and the exchange is all about sharing, giving, receiving, so it really fits into the traditions of the region. Comments, questions or comments? Email us at [email protected]. More from this author: India’s brides offer a new opportunity for luxury What makes a meaningful Ramadan campaign? Inside India’s Luxury Coming of Age Moment

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.voguebusiness.com/fashion/are-fashion-swaps-the-key-to-conscious-consumption-in-the-gulf

