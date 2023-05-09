Priyanka Chopra channels Marilyn Monroe in white halter dress





Priyanka Chopra looked completely angelic as she stepped out for a day of press engagements in New York. The actress arrived at The views studio today to discuss his latest film, love one more time. For the on-air interview, she wore an airy white halter dress reminiscent of Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress from 1954. The ankle-length piece featured a plunging neckline, an A-line skirt and an open back interrupted by a single twisted strap . She gave the timeless look a modern twist with a pair of white heels, white-framed sunglasses by Le Specs, large gold hoop earrings and matching rings. MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin//Getty Images Gotham//Getty Images She wore inky black eyeliner, pink makeup and a pink lip, and had her hair styled in sleek waves. MEGA//Getty Images (Below, Marilyn Monroe posing above a subway grate in Manhattan as the wind lifts her white dress, September 16, 1954, during the filming of Seven year itch.) Bettmann//Getty Images Chopra has been on a styling streak while promoting his latest projects. At the end of last month, she attended a screening of her show Citadel in Los Angeles wearing a silky one-shoulder fuchsia dress. On one side, the piece featured a ruched detail at the waist and a high leg slit; on the other, there was a long, flowing train that fell from her shoulder to the mat. Chopra upped the look even further with dazzling silver sandals from Aquazzura and silver and diamond jewelry. Gotham//Getty Images Gotham//Getty Images She attended various other series events earlier in the month once in an elegant black long-sleeved midi dress, once in a fabulous strapless teal dress with black abstract polka dots from the fall ready-to-wear collection / winter 2023 from Versace, and once in a shiny gold evening dress with a metallic finish and a big black bow in the middle. Harper’s Bazaar Harpers Bazaar Lettermark Logo Rosa Sanchez is the Senior News Editor at Harper’s Bazaar, working on news related to entertainment, fashion and culture. Previously, she was an editor at ABC News and, before that, celebrity news editor at American Media. She has also written articles for Rolling Stone, Teen Vogue, Forbes and The Hollywood Reporter, among others.

