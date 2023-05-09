Model Dalia Fragoso shares her style inspiration

It was a instagram direct message sent in 2021 by the model Coco Rocha herself who pushed Strawberry Dahlia so to give the modeling a serious shot.

Until then, the 25-year-old, who grew up in Brighton and Dearborn, connected with local photographers and modeled for their fashion shoots as a creative outlet while working as a lab coordinator for Michigan State University Clinical Neuroscience Laboratory (she earned her undergraduate degree in psychology at MSU) and later pursued a master’s degree in social work at the University of Michigan.

She wondered if modeling was a job she could go far in, given her height (she’s 5ft 3in, which maybe even a decade ago was a size that didn’t exist). wouldn’t even have been considered by modeling agencies) and that she lived in Michigan. But when Rocha sent this message congratulating the work Fragoso was posting on his Instagram page and inviting him to apply for the Coco Rocha Model Camp a masterclass taught by Rocha herself both online and in person in New York to aspiring models Fragoso knew she had to go.

She completed the four-day course in early 2021, returning to Metro Detroit with new knowledge of the industry, a portfolio of photographs to submit when applying to agencies, and a shaved head (the shed planned to do a drastic change to her then long hair for a while and I thought now was the best time to do it).

From now on, Fragoso is a commercial and editorial model signed by an agency. Commercially, she has done commercials and photoshoots for clients like Ford Motor Co., MasterCard and Zoom. Editorially, Fragoso has been published in independent beauty and fashion magazines, including Increase, Scorpio Jinand based in Detroit Something different. As for her career as a social worker, a field that still fascinates Fragoso, she is currently a clinical therapist at Stone Crest Centera small psychiatric hospital in Detroit focused on behavioral therapy.

Here, Fragoso tells us more about her modeling background, her own laid-back style, and more.

My personal style:

Im a cute but cozy person. I like to prioritize comfort, if I’m being honest. If I could wear sweatpants every day, I would. I feel more androgynous because I wear a lot of men’s clothes. I am a pant, flannel, boxer type person.

Where I like thrift store:

I’m really lucky to Plato closet. Good will, Also. I’m all about going to places that have a bunch of stuff and you have to sort through to find the one thing that looks like, Oh, my God, look at this. Most of the time my shoots are just planned with friends and my parts or their parts. My favorite thing is to save money and find exceptional pieces. I will find a piece, [the photographer and I will] plan a whole shoot around it, and it becomes a thing.

My ideal day in Detroit:

I walk around with coffee, I save money, I go to record stores, maybe I have lunch and a cocktail. I like Vicentes [Cuban Cuisine]. I’m Cuban and they have the best Cuban food.

My most memorable modeling experience (apart from Coco Rocha Model Camp):

I did a [TV commercial] shoot for MasterCard [a collaboration with Marvel Studios Black Panther: Wakanda Forever]. They had a little girl dressed; she walks into a bookstore and the shop owner is a superhero. It was a really cool day. We shot in a cinema and a bookstore [Comma Bookstore & Social Hub] in Flint. Just knowing it was for this movie and it was going to be a national commercial, that was really awesome.

Tips for budding models:

Don’t give up and stay true to your instincts. Also be careful because not everyone in this area is genuine and safe. Don’t let anyone tell you [that] you can’t do anything. If you have the passion and the drive, you can do it. And if it’s meant to be, it will be.

Follow Fragosos’ modeling work on her Instagram page, @DaliaFragoso.

This story is part of the May 2023 issue of Hour Detroit. Find out more in our digital edition.