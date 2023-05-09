Decoding Sonam Kapoor’s ‘fashion moment’ at King Charles III’s coronation concert





SATURDAY,King Charles III was officially crowned monarch of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and other Commonwealth realms in a grand ceremony attended not only by members of the royal family but also by other foreign dignitaries and celebrities. As part of the celebratory weekend, a coronation concert was held the following day which was also attended by many VIPs including Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor – who delivered his spoken word performance at the event , which also saw performances by pop stars Katy Perry and Take That.

Always dressed for the occasion, Sonam Kapoor stole the show in a white floral print dress co-created by the Indian designer Anamika Khanna and British designer Emilia Wickstead. Sharing several photos of herself in the long dress on Instagram, Sonam Kapoor wrote, “Historic moments call for fashion moments. I’m honored to mark the unforgettable occasion of the Coronation Concert by carrying the collaborative vision of two of the most incredible designers from both counties whom I’m lucky enough to call home… @anamikakhanna.in @emiliawickstead. The off-the-shoulder outfit featured a floral and the Wildlife Print, which celebrated India’s rich traditional craftsmanship. According PTIwhile the calico-inspired print on the dress was created by Anamika, the “sweep band detail around the shoulders framing a corseted bodice, and full skirt lined with architectural godet pleats was designed by a fashion designer born in New Zealand and based in the UK Emilie. The actor paired the ensemble with stunning jewelry – a pair of dangling earrings – and completed the look with hair styled in beachy, subtle waves make up which included smoky eyes, pink lips and flushed cheeks. During her performance, which began with a ‘Good morning‘ (a greeting commonly used in India), Sonam Kapoor highlighted the diversity of the Commonwealth and the unity that holds the nation together. She also featured Steve Winwood, who performed a modern version of her song stronger love, with an orchestra of 70 musicians. THE Veere Di Marriage The actor’s mother, Sunita Kapoor, posted a video of his speech, captioned: “So proud! Such an honor. Sonam Kapoor was accompanied by her husband, entrepreneur Anand Ahuja, with whom she is celebrating her seventh wedding anniversary today, and friends Imran Amed and Nikhil Mansata (who is said to have paved the way for the collaboration between the two creators). For more lifestyle news, follow us on instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss the latest updates!

