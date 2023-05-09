Fashion
After the viral TikTok Puff Dress, Selkie goes goth
Known for their viral, pastel, confection-style puff dress, fashion label Selkie is growing its fangs.
In a set of Victorian mansions in Los Angeles on May 8, models with scarlet lips and piercing gazes hissed and bared vampire teeth while showcasing the Dracula-inspired Fall/Winter 2023 collection. Founded by former Wildfox designer Kimberly Gordon in 2018, Selkie shot to fame in 2020 when her puffy dress became an unlikely pandemic cult item. Now, the brand is focusing on turning its new fans into loyal customers.
I’ve backed off from the classic Puff a bit, just because I’m trying to introduce other kinds of big, beautiful dresses, Gordon said of the new collection, which was inspired by Dracula’s first victim. The new collection still has its share of girly ruffles and puff sleeves, but pastel colors are joined by plain black looks with an edge.
While it can fit most nights out, the brand’s whimsical organza and tulle puff dress took off on TikTok during lockdown in 2020. At the time, consumers were looking for escapist fancy wear and were inspired by cottagecore and its more aristocratic “Bridgerton”-inspired counterpart, regencycore.
“I found that the client and my fans love it when we go all out and do these magical time travels,” Gordon said.
At the height of the supply chain crisis, orders for Puff Dress were taking months to arrive, adding to the elation felt by customers when they finally tore up their packages and shared photos of the coveted items online . Now stocked at Revolve and Free People, the brand has seen a wide range of cheaper dupes of the dress style pop up on cheaper platforms like Amazon and Shein.
The dress’ TikTok fame took Gordon by surprise, she said.
I didn’t know if anyone else would like it because it looks like blowing a piece of gum, she said of the dress. But I saw that a lot of people wanted it and a lot of people were tagging it. I actually didn’t know much about TikTok at the time, so I didn’t even know we were getting a lot of videos there. I remember when someone said I had a viral brand TikTok, and I was like, what are they talking about? I went to TikTok and I was like, Oh wow, there are millions of views here.
Now, like many fashion and beauty brands that saw their viral moment on TikTok, the goal is to go from cult product to cult brand status.
That means sticking to puffy dress concepts while creating variations on the dress that stick with the brand’s core ethos, Gordon said. “We were talking about women taking up space, and we were always talking about that,” she said, explaining that the collection explores crazy volume with wide hoop skirts and even crinoline cage skirts.
The pivot to goth one of the latest trends to take off on TikTok, thanks to the popularity of the Netflix show “Wednesday” may come as a surprise for such a pastel, rainbow brand that has climbed on the cottagecore trend. But Gordon said she sees the concepts as related. Cottagecore itself is, in a way, a form of gothic, as it looks to the past, the 18th and 19th centuries.
Hair and makeup for the new collection’s first event included a combination of historical and pop culture inspirations.
Elyse Reneau, TooFaced’s global beauty director, was on hand to do the makeup, describing the vampire-style looks as bitchy villains. She said the concept of beauty was a bit of “Bridgerton” meets “Interview with a Vampire” or “Dracula,” with inspiration from Renaissance paintings.
The vampire theme and experiments with bold skirt shapes are part of the statement on waistline inclusivity that has helped the brand’s popularity.
Throughout history, [women] they were told to be wise and in the shadows, Gordon said. But there’s something about a vicious, bloodsucking, big dress-wearing, daring girl that’s truly inspiring.
Hairstylist Nick Stenson, Vice President of Services and Trends at Ulta Beauty and Founder of Nick Stenson Beauty, conceptualized the hairstyles for the show with both Renaissance and modern social media platforms in mind.
The goal was to create looks that will turn people off if they’re scrolling down Instagram or TikTok, Stenson said. It will be more important that there is always a theatrical element in everything we do.
With the vampire teeth models giving fanged performances and making at least one pastel-clad influencer scream in surprise, the presentation offered a great opportunity for social content of the photo and video variety. But Gordon said a focus on wearable design, rather than virality, is part of the brand’s long-term plan for success.
“I’m not thinking about the viral moment per se. But I think about what’s going to be loved so much that people want to share it and I guess, in a way, it’s viral. But I’m more interested in what you’re going to like than what you’re going to share,” she said.
Gordan said the plan also includes ensuring the brand grows sustainably and sticks to its commitment to size inclusivity.
There’s this temptation for people to grow as big as they can, but there’s something to be said for sustainability and stability, and not getting so huge that it takes 1,000 employees, she said. . Part of me is like, yeah, I would love a really big brand. But also, it looks really terrifying, especially under such a public gaze; there is a lot of scrutiny these days. It’s really hard to always do the right thing or make the right choices, especially since the brand is forward-thinking when it comes to sizing. And honestly, it’s difficult.
Despite the brand’s organic success on TikTok, Gordon said the layout was primarily designed with Instagram Stories in mind and that Stories would be the brand’s main social marketing focus.
I’ll probably do TikTok too, but I’m struggling with TikTok, she said. It’s just such a vicious place. But maybe I’ll take my vicious vampires to a vicious platform.
