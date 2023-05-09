Fast fashion is so last season





SHIEN and ROMWE are two online stores guilty of so-called fast fashion, but many people don’t even know what it means. Fast fashion is clothing produced quickly in large quantities in response to the latest trend. These clothes go out of style very quickly and the extra items end up going to landfills or donation areas. The reason fast fashion is called fast fashion is because of how quickly items move from production to stores. The three things that indicate an item of clothing is fast fashion are if an item is cheap, trendy, and poorly made. Fast fashion is a marketing method used to get people to buy more clothes from a company, but it has really toxic and dangerous effects for the planet. Before this article, the chimes posted a poll on their Instagram asking people if they have ever shopped at SHEIN, ROMWE, both or neither. An Instagram poll asking people if they have ever purchased from SHEIN or Romwe. Photo taken by Kevin Capron. Of the 43 people who voted, 16 people said they bought from SHEIN, one person said they bought from ROMWE, three people said they bought from both, and 23 people said they did not buy from either. ‘other. In a separate poll that asked if people knew what fast fashion was, 35 out of 46 people said they knew and 11 said they had never heard of it. An Instagram poll asking if college students know what fast fashion is. Photo taken by Kevin Capron. Clothes you dispose of end up in landfills or donation stores like Goodwill. But, stores like Goodwill that are donation-based get so many donations every day that if things have sat on the shelves long enough without selling, they get rid of them like any department store. According The true cost of fast fashion by Zoe McKnight, SHEIN makes the majority of its clothing from materials like polyester, which take an average of 20 to 200 years to decompose. SHIEN says they use as much recycled material as they can afford, but a company that makes millions of dollars every year should be able to afford far more than the bare minimum of sustainable materials. SHIENs clothing is one of the biggest contributors to fast fashion and the clothes they sell are not made of anything that will fall apart anytime soon. Naturally, some people buy from SHEIN and ROMWE as these are the only stores within their budget. According Why Sustainable Products Are More Expensive (And How To Save Money)some sustainable products can be more expensive because the raw materials needed to be environmentally friendly are more expensive. All of these companies bring in billions every year and blame the individual consumer for how their product affects the environment. Companies making billions should use their profits to pay their employees good wages and use sustainable materials, but they continue to harm the environment without remorse. Sophie Makhoul Sophie is a history and education student. In her free time she likes to cuddle her cat, read books and write new stories.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cuchimes.com/05/2023/fast-fashion-is-so-last-season/

